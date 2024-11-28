Neill Collins tells Raith Rovers players to take inspiration from 30th anniversary of Coca-Cola Cup success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neill Collins tells Raith Rovers players to take inspiration from 30th anniversary of Coca-Cola Cup success

The Kirkcaldy outfit have been reliving their penalty-kicks triumph over Celtic three decades on.

Raith Rovers' 1994 Coca-Cola Cup heroes gather after the trophy presentation.
Raith Rovers' 1994 Coca-Cola Cup heroes. Image: DC Thomson.
By Iain Collin

Neill Collins insists the current Raith Rovers squad should take inspiration from the 30th anniversary celebrations of the club’s Coca-Cola Cup success.

The Stark’s Park outfit stunned Celtic to lift their first-ever major silverware in November 1994.

The penalty-kicks victory at Ibrox remains one the finest moments in the Kirkcaldy club’s history – and one of Scottish football’s biggest shocks.

It has been eagerly commemorated three decades on.

Collins attended the supporters’ lunch that reunited winning manager Jimmy Nicholl and some of his former players and staff on Sunday.

Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins speaks at the Coca-Cola Cup anniversary lunch.
Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins (right) speaks at the Coca-Cola Cup anniversary lunch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

And, after the team came close to promotion back to the Premiership last season, the boss of here and now is determined to do all he can to give Raith more reason to celebrate in the future.

“I know the fans want us to be up the table and challenging, especially after last season,” said Collins, a Kilmarnock supporter growing up.

“And that’s the long-term aim, to get the club back up to that top-tier, no question. That’s what does whet the appetite, for the fans and everyone.

“Raith had that real glory period. And, funnily enough, I saw Raith Rovers a lot growing up, because Kilmarnock shared that at that time, getting promotions and things together.

‘These are the moments’

“So, I grew up with Raith Rovers in the Premier League or challenging at the top end of the First Division.

“These are the moments that are great. That’s what I always try and tell the players.

“We want to be coming back here in 30 years’ time because we’ve been invited back to celebrate the success that we achieved together.

“I think that’s what you want to leave behind.”

Raith Rovers duo Lewis Vaughan and Scott Brown celebrate.
The play-off semi-final victory over Partick Thistle gave Raith Rovers a night to remember last season. Image: Craig Foy / SNS Group.

Rovers have endured a difficult start to the season and sit sixth in the Championship table. They are a daunting 20 points adrift of leaders Falkirk.

However, they will kick off their Scottish Cup campaign against Linlithgow Rose on Saturday full of hope of a successful run to the later stages.

“It’s great that they had the dinner on Sunday,” added Collins to Courier Sport.

“But it’s also a great reminder for us to say this is why you put the hard work in.

“Because moments like that are what you want to be able to look back on at the end of your career.”

