Neill Collins tells Raith Rovers players to take inspiration from 30th anniversary of Coca-Cola Cup success

Neill Collins insists the current Raith Rovers squad should take inspiration from the 30th anniversary celebrations of the club’s Coca-Cola Cup success.

The Stark’s Park outfit stunned Celtic to lift their first-ever major silverware in November 1994.

The penalty-kicks victory at Ibrox remains one the finest moments in the Kirkcaldy club’s history – and one of Scottish football’s biggest shocks.

It has been eagerly commemorated three decades on.

Collins attended the supporters’ lunch that reunited winning manager Jimmy Nicholl and some of his former players and staff on Sunday.

And, after the team came close to promotion back to the Premiership last season, the boss of here and now is determined to do all he can to give Raith more reason to celebrate in the future.

“I know the fans want us to be up the table and challenging, especially after last season,” said Collins, a Kilmarnock supporter growing up.

“And that’s the long-term aim, to get the club back up to that top-tier, no question. That’s what does whet the appetite, for the fans and everyone.

“Raith had that real glory period. And, funnily enough, I saw Raith Rovers a lot growing up, because Kilmarnock shared that at that time, getting promotions and things together.

‘These are the moments’

“So, I grew up with Raith Rovers in the Premier League or challenging at the top end of the First Division.

“These are the moments that are great. That’s what I always try and tell the players.

“We want to be coming back here in 30 years’ time because we’ve been invited back to celebrate the success that we achieved together.

“I think that’s what you want to leave behind.”

Rovers have endured a difficult start to the season and sit sixth in the Championship table. They are a daunting 20 points adrift of leaders Falkirk.

However, they will kick off their Scottish Cup campaign against Linlithgow Rose on Saturday full of hope of a successful run to the later stages.

“It’s great that they had the dinner on Sunday,” added Collins to Courier Sport.

“But it’s also a great reminder for us to say this is why you put the hard work in.

“Because moments like that are what you want to be able to look back on at the end of your career.”