Courts

Driver led 70mph city chase then told police ‘you are s**t drivers’

David Petrie drove at 70mph on Dundee's Perth Road.

By Ciaran Shanks
Police car
Brazen Petrie told police when they caught him their driving had been 's**t'. Image: Shutterstock

Police in Dundee were led on a wild chase at more than double the speed limit by a crook who later told officers their driving was “s**t”.

Brazen David Petrie almost caused a crash overtaking other vehicles in a stolen Vauxhall Astra with fake registration plates.

The 21-year-old blitzed through the 30mph Perth Road, Ninewells Avenue, Dickson Avenue and Charleston drive at 70mph.

Petrie, currently serving a sentence at HMP Edinburgh, was given another spell behind bars after he admitted dangerous driving and stealing from other vehicles.

However, a sheriff stepped back from imposing a harsher sentence because he did not want to interfere with Petrie’s liberation date.

Followed because of cloned plates

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how police were on patrol on Perth Road on January 28 this year when they became aware of the Astra coming towards them and overtaking another car.

Prosecutor Lee Corr said: “The Astra drove past officers and they saw the accused driving.

“The weather was clear and traffic was light. An officer recognised that the vehicle had a cloned registration plate.

“They pursued the vehicle, activated the lights and sirens and the accused accelerated at speed.

“The accused drove up to 70mph in a 30mph limit and overtook three vehicles, including a learner driver.”

Petrie struggled to negotiate a roundabout and narrowly avoided a smash.

Officers were advised to abandon the chase, which lasted around five minutes over three miles, as Petrie turned onto Charleston Drive.

The vehicle was later recovered, having been stolen from an address on Norwood Terrace on January 21.

After being cautioned and charged, Petrie replied: “You are s*** drivers”.

Catalogue of crimes

On January 28 or January 29, Petrie managed to enter an unlocked car in Invergowrie and steal £40 in cash along with bank cards.

The stolen cards were used to buy £51 worth of cigarettes and cigarette papers from Asda Milton of Craigie as well as £40 worth of food from McDonald’s on Longtown Road.

Petrie, normally of Inchture, pled guilty to reset of the Astra and driving dangerously, stealing bank cards and cash, using the cards fraudulently as well as stealing a bag and contents from a car in Liff.

He was also found at an address in Errol where it could be reasonably inferred he intended to commit theft.

‘Young man with potential’

Solicitor Theo Finlay, who produced a previously-obtained social work report on Petrie’s behalf, said: “These offences form part of a course of conduct brought to an end by the imposition of custodial sentences.

“He has a fascination with motor vehicles and that would give rise particularly to the dangerous driving charge.

“Around this particular time, he got himself involved with a group who were quite actively involved with the theft of motor vehicles.

“The report that was obtained is very positive and indicated a young man wanting to lead a positive and constructive life.

“This young man is still someone who has potential and does have the desire to lead a law-abiding life.”

Sheriff Eric Brown sentenced Petrie to six months in prison which, will not interfere with his liberation date of May 20 2025.

Petrie was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and must resit the extended test.

