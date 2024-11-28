Dundee student left with water pouring through ceiling and mushrooms growing inside flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee student left with water pouring through ceiling and mushrooms growing inside flat

Jamie Daniels says he has had issues in his home for more than two years.

By James Simpson
Jamie Daniels in his Dundee flat where water regularly pours in. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jamie Daniels in his Dundee flat where water regularly pours in. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee student says he has been left with water pouring through his ceiling and mushrooms growing inside his flat.

Jamie Daniels claims he has had problems at his Dundonald Street home for more than two years.

The latest issues in the 20-year-old’s property happened over the weekend during Storm Bert, when water poured through his ceiling and down his walls.

The damp issues have also previously caused mushrooms to grow inside his flat.

Jamie, a Dundee and Angus College student, also claims hundreds of pounds’ worth of furniture has been damaged and he has had to move his bedroom to another room in the flat.

Water pouring into Jamie’s flat on Saturday. Image: Jamie Daniels
The walls covered in water. Image: Jamie Daniels

He now wants landlord Home Group to take action.

He said: “I’m actually fearing the next storm.

“Over the last two years, they’ve rehoused me in a hotel, refunded my rent and offered me gift vouchers as a way of an apology.

“I appreciate there are going to be maintenance issues but this has been ongoing since October 2022.

“They’ve had scaffolding up, replaced the ceiling and I’ve still got the same problems.

Hundreds of pounds’ of damage due to water ingress at Dundee student’s flat

“It’s sort of getting to the point where I feel work has been carried out in hope.

“I’ve had furniture damaged during these incidents which has cost me in the region of £300 and £400.”

He added: “I’ve moved my bedroom to another room but when Storm Bert came another leak started in the hallway.

“During the course of last year, I started the process of trying to move to another property.

“I’ve been told I’ll be placed at the bottom of the waiting list.”

Mushrooms growing inside the flat. Image: Jamie Daniels
Jamie wants action from his landlord. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Bryony Willett, Home in Scotland director at Home Group, says more work is planned at the flat.

She told The Courier: “I’m really sorry that our customer is having a recurring issue with the roof.

“I can understand their frustration and we are doing everything we can to resolve the issue.

“Every time we’ve been out we’ve repaired all visible defects, but it’s been difficult as there is no clear pattern to the water ingress.

“We replaced the ceiling in our customer’s bedroom following water ingress at the end of 2022.

Home Group putting up scaffold to carry out full inspection

“We resolved another issue in January this year, and again in July, when we responded to a call from our customer.

“Following a recent call, I have now requested a scaffold be erected to undertake a further full inspection.

“And we have arranged to gain access to our customer’s home this Monday because with roof repairs sometimes there are no visible defects externally, therefore we need to look internally for signs of water ingress.

“We would absolutely move our customer if they could not remain in their home.

“As we are confident we can resolve this issue, if they want to move we need to consider their application in line with our allocations policy and other people looking to move into our homes.”

