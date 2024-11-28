Dundee student left with water pouring through ceiling and mushrooms growing inside flat

A Dundee student says he has been left with water pouring through his ceiling and mushrooms growing inside his flat.

Jamie Daniels claims he has had problems at his Dundonald Street home for more than two years.

The latest issues in the 20-year-old’s property happened over the weekend during Storm Bert, when water poured through his ceiling and down his walls.

The damp issues have also previously caused mushrooms to grow inside his flat.

Jamie, a Dundee and Angus College student, also claims hundreds of pounds’ worth of furniture has been damaged and he has had to move his bedroom to another room in the flat.

He now wants landlord Home Group to take action.

He said: “I’m actually fearing the next storm.

“Over the last two years, they’ve rehoused me in a hotel, refunded my rent and offered me gift vouchers as a way of an apology.

“I appreciate there are going to be maintenance issues but this has been ongoing since October 2022.

“They’ve had scaffolding up, replaced the ceiling and I’ve still got the same problems.

Hundreds of pounds’ of damage due to water ingress at Dundee student’s flat

“It’s sort of getting to the point where I feel work has been carried out in hope.

“I’ve had furniture damaged during these incidents which has cost me in the region of £300 and £400.”

He added: “I’ve moved my bedroom to another room but when Storm Bert came another leak started in the hallway.

“During the course of last year, I started the process of trying to move to another property.

“I’ve been told I’ll be placed at the bottom of the waiting list.”

Bryony Willett, Home in Scotland director at Home Group, says more work is planned at the flat.

She told The Courier: “I’m really sorry that our customer is having a recurring issue with the roof.

“I can understand their frustration and we are doing everything we can to resolve the issue.

“Every time we’ve been out we’ve repaired all visible defects, but it’s been difficult as there is no clear pattern to the water ingress.

“We replaced the ceiling in our customer’s bedroom following water ingress at the end of 2022.

Home Group putting up scaffold to carry out full inspection

“We resolved another issue in January this year, and again in July, when we responded to a call from our customer.

“Following a recent call, I have now requested a scaffold be erected to undertake a further full inspection.

“And we have arranged to gain access to our customer’s home this Monday because with roof repairs sometimes there are no visible defects externally, therefore we need to look internally for signs of water ingress.

“We would absolutely move our customer if they could not remain in their home.

“As we are confident we can resolve this issue, if they want to move we need to consider their application in line with our allocations policy and other people looking to move into our homes.”