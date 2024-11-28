Angus man stabbed teen with screwdriver and stamped on his head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus man stabbed teen with screwdriver and stamped on his head

Brian Ash, 37, stamped on his young victim's head five times before using a screwdriver to leave puncture wounds in his hands.

By Ross Gardiner
Bryan Ash
Bryan Ash. Image: Facebook

A violent Carnoustie man has narrowly avoided jail after admitting a vicious boozy stamp and stab attack on an teenager in Edzell.

Brian Ash previously appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court and pled guilty to the assault on May 13 last year.

Ash returned to a friend’s flat after drinking in the Angus village and lost his temper with another of the man’s pals.

After being ordered to complete unpaid work, he was warned that in days gone by a prison sentence would have been “automatic”.

Furious assault

Ash admitted injuring his victim by grabbing his body, throwing him to the floor, repeatedly kicking and punching him, repeatedly stamping on his head, brandishing a screwdriver and repeatedly stabbing the 18-year-old with it.

The court heard Ash, 37, had been drinking in the Panmure Arms before arriving at a property in Duriehill Place shortly after midnight.

He became aggressive “for no apparent reason” and grabbed his victim – who he had met for the first time that night – from the sofa.

Ash punched him to the head and body, before stamping on his head five times.

Fiscal depute Jill Drummond said other witnesses tried and failed to stop the vicious attack.

Ash, who was on bail at the time, then produced a screwdriver.

The teenager put his hands out to protect himself and was left with two puncture wounds.

He was taken to hospital by his parents for treatment to cuts and scratches on his head and abrasions to his shoulder and back.

Ash was arrested at his workplace around two weeks later.

Medium risk

Sentencing on Ash, of Ravensby Road, had been deferred for him to meet with social workers.

His solicitor Angela McLardy explained the bail order he was on at the time was in connection with a domestic assault, for which he was admonished.

Ms McLardy said: “He presents today embarrassed.

“Mr Ash did have a certain position, however following legal advice he was happy with the plea.

“He certainly does have his own position in respect of how he feels about the complainer.

“He was under the influence of alcohol and he does not seek to use that as an excuse.

“He wishes to apologise to the complainer.”

Not fuelled by sparkling water

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis imposed 300 hours of unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody.

He said: “I don’t suppose Mr Ash had been drinking sparkling water all night.

“Irrespective of whether or not you have a significant record – and you don’t – you needn’t go too far back to appreciate that pleading guilty to the offence which is before me would have automatically resulted in a custodial sentence and you would have been prosecuted on indictment.

“There are a number of factors which I take into account – your record is minimal, you last offended nine years ago, you are being prosecuted on summary complaint, there is pressure on prison places just now.

“Do not think in any shape or form that this offence was not serious enough to justify a custodial sentence.

“In my view, it undoubtedly was and you are very close to receiving a custodial sentence, irrespective of the factors that I’ve made mention of.

“If you breach this order once, you lose your liberty – you don’t get a second chance.”

