Major disruption to Tayside and Stirling trains due to blocked railway line

Several trains have been cancelled.

By Ellidh Aitken
Breaking news

Trains in Tayside and Stirling are facing major disruption due to a blocked railway line.

A broken-down freight train is blocking the rail line between Larbert and Stirling.

ScotRail says an assisting unit is on its way to move the train with several services already delayed or cancelled.

A post on X said: “We have received reports of a broken down freight train, between Larbert and Stirling, which is blocking the line.

“Staff on board are currently trying to fix the issue.

“Services here will be subject to delays, cancellations and alterations at this time.”

An update from the rail operator said: “An assisting unit is en route to move the broken down freight train.

“We apologise for the delays this is having to customers in the area.

“Once we have more details on the train being moved, we will let you know.”

Some services travelling through Stirling have already been delayed or cancelled, including trains to Dundee, Perth and Dunblane.

Rail tickets will be accepted on several local Midland Bluebird bus routes and on CityLink buses.

