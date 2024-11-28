Dundee United set for major injury boost ahead of St Mirren clash – and Jim Goodwin delivers Kristijan Trapanovski return timeline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United set for major injury boost ahead of St Mirren clash – and Jim Goodwin delivers Kristijan Trapanovski return timeline

Ross Graham was in fine form prior to dropping out of the side.

By Alan Temple
Ross Graham will hope to be in the squad on Saturday
Ross Graham will hope to be in the squad on Saturday. Image: SNS

Dundee United hope to be boosted by the return of Ross Graham ahead of their Premiership encounter with St Mirren on Saturday.

Graham has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury when these sides last met – a 1-0 win for United on October 5.

Goodwin confirmed that Tangerines’ academy graduate was “very close” to making the matchday squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Rangers, but the United gaffer opted to err on the side of caution.

However, if Graham, who scored the only goal when St Mirren last visited Tannadice, navigates a full week of training with no setbacks, he will be in contention for the visit of the Buddies.

Ross Graham towers to head home against St Mirren
Ross Graham towers to head home against St Mirren. Image: Russell Cheyne/Shutterstock

“I’m hoping that Ross trains fully this week and that would be a great boost for everybody,” said Goodwin.

“He was very close to being involved in the squad on Saturday.

“But muscle injuries can be a little bit temperamental. We need to make sure that he’s completely over the injury, which he feels he is now.

“So, we’ll look to try and integrate him back into the squad. If he comes through this week unscathed, then I’d like to think he’ll feature at the weekend at some point.”

Trapanovski timeline

Kristijan Trapanovski, another player currently recovering from a hamstring issue, is back on the grass carrying out some light running.

However, he is unlikely to feature until the middle of December.

A gutted Trapanovski's afternoon is over.
A gutted Trapanovski suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury against Hibs. Image: SNS

Goodwin added: “Trapa is doing fine. He’s back on the pitch doing a bit of running with the medical team.

“It’ll probably be more looking towards the Motherwell game. I would like to think we’ll have him back training in the build-up to that game. St Mirren and Kilmarnock will likely come too soon for him.”

Goodwin is reluctant to put a timeframe on Ross Docherty’s recovery from a calf complaint after the Tangerines skipper suffered a setback in his bid to regain full fitness, however that is likely to extend to at least a couple of weeks out.

