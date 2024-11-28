Dundee United set for major injury boost ahead of St Mirren clash – and Jim Goodwin delivers Kristijan Trapanovski return timeline

Dundee United hope to be boosted by the return of Ross Graham ahead of their Premiership encounter with St Mirren on Saturday.

Graham has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury when these sides last met – a 1-0 win for United on October 5.

Goodwin confirmed that Tangerines’ academy graduate was “very close” to making the matchday squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Rangers, but the United gaffer opted to err on the side of caution.

However, if Graham, who scored the only goal when St Mirren last visited Tannadice, navigates a full week of training with no setbacks, he will be in contention for the visit of the Buddies.

“I’m hoping that Ross trains fully this week and that would be a great boost for everybody,” said Goodwin.

“He was very close to being involved in the squad on Saturday.

“But muscle injuries can be a little bit temperamental. We need to make sure that he’s completely over the injury, which he feels he is now.

“So, we’ll look to try and integrate him back into the squad. If he comes through this week unscathed, then I’d like to think he’ll feature at the weekend at some point.”

Trapanovski timeline

Kristijan Trapanovski, another player currently recovering from a hamstring issue, is back on the grass carrying out some light running.

However, he is unlikely to feature until the middle of December.

Goodwin added: “Trapa is doing fine. He’s back on the pitch doing a bit of running with the medical team.

“It’ll probably be more looking towards the Motherwell game. I would like to think we’ll have him back training in the build-up to that game. St Mirren and Kilmarnock will likely come too soon for him.”

Goodwin is reluctant to put a timeframe on Ross Docherty’s recovery from a calf complaint after the Tangerines skipper suffered a setback in his bid to regain full fitness, however that is likely to extend to at least a couple of weeks out.