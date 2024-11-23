Jim Goodwin on ‘bad as possible’ preparation for Rangers clash as Dundee United boss reveals message to gutsy stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin on ‘bad as possible’ preparation for Rangers clash as Dundee United boss reveals message to gutsy stars

United faced the Light Blues following an interrupted day of build-up.

By Alan Temple
Sam Dalby celebrates his sixth goal in seven games
Sam Dalby celebrates his sixth goal in seven games. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has lamented Dundee United’s “bad as possible” preparations for their trip to Ibrox as he hailed his gutsy stars for claiming a 1-1 draw against Rangers.

The United team spent four-and-a-half hours on the team bus after being caught in the travel chaos caused by Storm Bert. A quickfire lunch at a city hotel followed, before zipping across to Govan.

The Tangerines arrived at Ibrox around 2.40pm and emerged for their warm-up at 3.25pm – just 20 minutes before the already altered kick-off time. They went back down the tunnel 90 seconds before they were due back on to begin the match.

The ball finally started rolling at 3.55pm.

Goodwin admits that his players had a ready-made excuse to succumb to defeat in Glasgow. Instead, they roared into the lead through Sam Dalby’s first-half header.

Although Vaclav Cerny levelled, the Terrors held firm for a precious point.

Jim Goodwin makes his point as 8 minutes are added on at the end.
Jim Goodwin makes his point as 8 minutes are added on at the end. Image: SNS

The lads were sitting on a bus from 9.30 am to 2 o’clock when they got to Glasgow,” said Goodwin. “The weather didn’t help but there were a couple of really major incidents on the road which delayed everything.

“It was probably as bad as you could prepare for a game as possible.

“It just goes to show the character and resilience this group has. They aren’t going out there thinking they’ve got a good excuse if things don’t go their way.”

Goodwin added: “I told them that you find out a lot about yourself in moments of adversity, individually and collectively. Could we go out there and dig deep? We did that, to a man.”

Selection shock

And Goodwin sprung a major shock with the side he selected to face the Gers, with Kai Fotheringham coming into the side for his maiden Premiership start of the season.

Glenn Middleton also got the nod, with Emmanuel Adegboyega and Jort van der Sande dropping out.

Kai Fotheringham, pictured, was back in the Dundee United starting line-up
Kai Fotheringham, pictured, was back in the Dundee United starting line-up. Image: SNS

Evidently influenced by the success his team had playing 4-3-3 against Rangers in the second half of their 1-0 defeat at Tannadice, the Terrors switched to a back-four.

If Rangers were seeking to take advantage of their visitors’ imperfect build-up with an early onslaught, it wasn’t reflected in their display.

Sighters from the edge of box by Cerny and Nico Raskin were both routinely fielded by Jack Walton. United’s captain-for-the-day David Babunski also skewed an effort off target.

Walton was more sternly tested as the half-hour mark approached, with Nedim Bajrami cutting inside from the left flank and curling a sumptuous effort toward the far corner. The United stopper’s fingertip save was outstanding.

A superb opener

Goodwin spoke ahead of this contest about the need to be brave and ambitious on the ball when counter-attack opportunities presented themselves. As the clock hit 37, his charges did exactly that.

Declan Gallagher’s raking pass to Middleton was superb. The former Ibrox winger found Will Ferry, who slipped the ball to an unmarked Vicko Sevelj. His in-swinging delivery was perfect for Dalby to head home.

Sam Dalby heads home from close range against Rangers
Sam Dalby heads home from close range. Image: SNS

“I think our goal was up there with one of the best we’ve scored all season; the switch of play to Middleton, then back to midfield for a terrific delivery by Sevelj for Dalby,” continued Goodwin.

“It was a really well worked goal.”

Conversely, the Light Blues saw a Robin Propper leveller chalked off for a fairly blatant handball in the build-up.

Facing the onslaught

United wasted a fine chance to extend their lead after the break, with an unmarked Babunki directing a Ryan Strain cross wide of the post.

Clement’s side produced their best passage of play when Cerny exchanged quickfire passes with Connor Barron before finding Danilo with a pinpoint cut-back. But the Brazilian’s finish from eight yards was sliced woefully wide.

Cerny, the Gers’ undoubted dangerman, then flashed a ferocious drive inches past the post.

The hosts were piling on the pressure.

Vaclav Cerny slots home the leveller
Cerny slots home the leveller. Image: SNS

And Cerny – the Gers’ best performer by a mile – would not be denied. He played a superb one-two with Danilo and showed fine composure to slide the ball past Walton. It had been coming; United were getting too deep, too early.

“We had five or six players cramping up going into the final stages of the game,” continued Goodwin.

“That was solely down to how poor the preparations were for the game. So, credit to them all. It’s not the first time we’ve had to show character, and that can stand you in good stead over the course of the season.” 

Wonderful Walton

Walton was forced into another save when Danilo was again played through on goal.

Jack Walton brilliantly blocks from Danilo.
Walton brilliantly blocks from Danilo. Image: SNS

With injury time fast approaching, Ianis Hagi unleashed a hopeful effort that was parried by Walton. Gallagher produced a heroic block, thwarting a seemingly inevitable Danilo tap-in from the rebound. The United keeper then clawed the loose ball to safety.

Walton stopped another goal-bound effort by Cerny in a magnificent finale from the big Englishman.

“Jack was outstanding in the dying moments of the game with two or three really big saves,” added Goodwin.

More from Dundee United

Rangers host United this afternoon
Rangers vs Dundee United kick-off delayed as Storm Bert hits hard
Louis Moult following Motherwell's League Cup semi-final win against Rangers
Louis Moult: How Dundee United can beat Rangers – by a man who knows
Rangers' ex-Dundee United star John Souttar cuts a frustrated figure in action against Motherwell. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Govan gloom is real - but Dundee United need belief to outshine…
Rangers emerged as narrow winners when these sides met at Tannadice
5 things you need to know about Rangers vs Dundee United
Scotland's John Souttar, Andy Robertson, Craig Gordon, Stuart Armstrong
Stunning Scotland stat can 'inspire' Dundee United starlets
Jim Goodwin reckons Louis Moult could have a big say against Rangers
Dundee United's 'most natural finisher' ready for Rangers as Jim Goodwin provides fitness update…
Jim Goodwin on the touchline on his last visit to Ibrox with United in 2022.
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United must take advantage of Rangers 'negativity' and 'tension'
Sam Cleall-Harding goes through his paces for Dundee United
Highly-rated Dundee United defender set for January loan review amid sparkling form
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin encourages his side against Rangers.
Key Dundee United duo return to 'modified training' as Jim Goodwin blanks 'outside noise'
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager in Buckie.
Former Dundee United star pinpoints Jim Goodwin’s biggest Tannadice success

Conversation