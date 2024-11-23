Tony Docherty hails Dundee’s ‘football IQ’ in big Hibs victory as he provides injury updates on key duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty hails Dundee’s ‘football IQ’ in big Hibs victory as he provides injury updates on key duo

The Dark Blues ran out 4-1 winners to keep pace with the top six.

By George Cran
Jordan McGhee celebrates with Curtis Main after the striker made it 4-1 to Dundee against Hibs. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
Tony Docherty hailed Dundee’s “football IQ” as they put struggling Hibs to the sword at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues grabbed a vital three points with a superb comeback against 10-man Hibernian on a Dens Park pitch that ably handled everything Storm Bert threw at it.

Jordan Obita’s red card on 12 minutes turned the game on its head after Chris Cadden had put the visitors in front after just two minutes.

Three goals in 20 minutes won the game for the Dee with Jordan McGhee’s equaliser added to by an Nectarios Triantis own goal and Seb Palmer-Houlden taking advantage of a horror mistake by Hibs goalie Josef Bursik.

Jordan McGhee celebrates his leveller. Image: Robert Perry/Shutterstock
Curtis Main put the icing on the cake in second-half stoppage time to earn Dundee’s biggest league win since January.

‘Maturity’

“I was delighted with the maturity, the intelligence and football IQ we displayed,” Docherty said.

“The most pleasing bit for me, in terms of the development and growth of the team, is how we managed the second half.

“Huge credit to them for the way they saw things out and managed to win the second half 1-0.

Tony Docherty was delighted with the victory. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
“We displayed real experience and it’s good to see the squad developing like that because we have had a bit of criticism about that.

“Tonight we did that, we managed the game well and waited for the right moments.

“It’s easy me saying about performances but you have to back it up with results.

“It was a really pleasing team performance and the boys should enjoy it.

“The red card obviously contributes but after that I’m really proud of the players because sometimes it’s difficult to play against ten men.”

Sleepy start

Fog delayed kick-off by 10 minutes and it seemed Dundee hadn’t realised the match had actually got under way. To say they were slow off the blocks would be an understatement.

They’d barely touched the ball before Chris Cadden swept in the opening goal after just two minutes.

It continued that way with Hibs very much on top and the Dark Blues sleepy.

But Jordan Obita’s deserved red card for a lunge on Mo Sylla on 12 minutes changed the game completely.

Immediately Dundee were on the front foot and Hibs looked shaky.

They needed a goal, though, and there was Mr Reliable Jordan McGhee popping up with a key one once more.

Playing in central midfield, McGhee stroked in left wing-back Fin Robertson’s cross to make it 1-1 on 26 minutes.

From there only one team was winning the game.

Palmer-Houlden hit the bar before Josef Bursik pulled off a fine save to deny Lyall Cameron.

The following corner saw Triantis head into his own goal to put the Dee in front.

Into first-half stoppage time there was still time for another as Palmer-Houlden closed down goalkeeper Bursik’s poor touch and grabbed himself a seventh goal of the season.

Dundee's Seb Palmer-Houlden robs Josef Bursik. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
The second period was a far quieter affair with Dundee playing the situation well, keeping possession to kill off the contest.

Late on there were some moments to defend but any nerves were eased when the superb Cameron won the ball high up the pitch and laid it through for Main to finish.

Two home matches in a row Dundee have come from behind to win as they opened up a gap to the teams at the bottom and kept pace with the top six.

Injuries?

There was an early blow when centre-back Clark Robertson limped off after just 10 minutes of the match.

Josh Mulligan, too, went off midway through the second half to bring his excellent showing to an early end.

Josh Mulligan had a fine game at right wing-back but limped off in the second half. Image: Euan Cherry/SNS
“Hopefully we got Clark off in time, he felt his quad,” Docherty said.

“We are assessing it at the moment and fingers crossed we’ve caught it in time.

“Credit to Ryan Astley for coming on and showing what an able replacement he was.

“Josh Mulligan felt a wee tightness in his hamstring, I thought he was outstanding.

“At that stage we didn’t want to take a chance.

“We also didn’t want to take a chance with Mo Sylla who was on a booking, a second yellow might level up the game, so young Sammy Braybrooke came on and played his part.

“It was a pleasing team performance.”

Teams

Dundee (3-5-2): Carson, C Robertson (Astley 10), Koumetio, Portales, F Robertson (Main 87), McGhee, Sylla (Braybrooke 74), Mulligan (Ingram 74), Cameron, Palmer-Houlden, Murray.

Subs not used: McCracken, Sharp, Tiffoney, Adewumi.

Hibs (4-2-3-1): Bursik, O’Hora, Youan, Newell (Levitt 80), C Cadden (Miller 34), N Cadden (Iredale 34), Obita, Triantis (Molotnikov 80), Campbell, Bushiri, Kukharevych (Boyle 67).

Subs not used: Smith, Kwon, Hoilett, Gayle.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Attendance: 5,310

