Tony Docherty hails Dundee’s ‘football IQ’ in big Hibs victory as he provides injury updates on key duo

Tony Docherty hailed Dundee’s “football IQ” as they put struggling Hibs to the sword at Dens Park.

The Dark Blues grabbed a vital three points with a superb comeback against 10-man Hibernian on a Dens Park pitch that ably handled everything Storm Bert threw at it.

Jordan Obita’s red card on 12 minutes turned the game on its head after Chris Cadden had put the visitors in front after just two minutes.

Three goals in 20 minutes won the game for the Dee with Jordan McGhee’s equaliser added to by an Nectarios Triantis own goal and Seb Palmer-Houlden taking advantage of a horror mistake by Hibs goalie Josef Bursik.

Curtis Main put the icing on the cake in second-half stoppage time to earn Dundee’s biggest league win since January.

‘Maturity’

“I was delighted with the maturity, the intelligence and football IQ we displayed,” Docherty said.

“The most pleasing bit for me, in terms of the development and growth of the team, is how we managed the second half.

“Huge credit to them for the way they saw things out and managed to win the second half 1-0.

“We displayed real experience and it’s good to see the squad developing like that because we have had a bit of criticism about that.

“Tonight we did that, we managed the game well and waited for the right moments.

“It’s easy me saying about performances but you have to back it up with results.

“It was a really pleasing team performance and the boys should enjoy it.

“The red card obviously contributes but after that I’m really proud of the players because sometimes it’s difficult to play against ten men.”

Sleepy start

Fog delayed kick-off by 10 minutes and it seemed Dundee hadn’t realised the match had actually got under way. To say they were slow off the blocks would be an understatement.

They’d barely touched the ball before Chris Cadden swept in the opening goal after just two minutes.

Hibernian are down to ten! 🟥 Jordan Obita is shown a straight red card and sent off for a dangerous tackle 😬#DUNHIB pic.twitter.com/yqOVKrkEFr — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 23, 2024

It continued that way with Hibs very much on top and the Dark Blues sleepy.

But Jordan Obita’s deserved red card for a lunge on Mo Sylla on 12 minutes changed the game completely.

Immediately Dundee were on the front foot and Hibs looked shaky.

They needed a goal, though, and there was Mr Reliable Jordan McGhee popping up with a key one once more.

Equaliser for @DundeeFC! 🔵 The hosts are level against Hibernian as Jordan McGhee finds the net 👊#DUNHIB | @spfl pic.twitter.com/viYNxbPzV7 — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 23, 2024

Playing in central midfield, McGhee stroked in left wing-back Fin Robertson’s cross to make it 1-1 on 26 minutes.

From there only one team was winning the game.

Palmer-Houlden hit the bar before Josef Bursik pulled off a fine save to deny Lyall Cameron.

The following corner saw Triantis head into his own goal to put the Dee in front.

Into first-half stoppage time there was still time for another as Palmer-Houlden closed down goalkeeper Bursik’s poor touch and grabbed himself a seventh goal of the season.

The second period was a far quieter affair with Dundee playing the situation well, keeping possession to kill off the contest.

Late on there were some moments to defend but any nerves were eased when the superb Cameron won the ball high up the pitch and laid it through for Main to finish.

Two home matches in a row Dundee have come from behind to win as they opened up a gap to the teams at the bottom and kept pace with the top six.

Injuries?

There was an early blow when centre-back Clark Robertson limped off after just 10 minutes of the match.

Josh Mulligan, too, went off midway through the second half to bring his excellent showing to an early end.

“Hopefully we got Clark off in time, he felt his quad,” Docherty said.

“We are assessing it at the moment and fingers crossed we’ve caught it in time.

“Credit to Ryan Astley for coming on and showing what an able replacement he was.

“Josh Mulligan felt a wee tightness in his hamstring, I thought he was outstanding.

“At that stage we didn’t want to take a chance.

“We also didn’t want to take a chance with Mo Sylla who was on a booking, a second yellow might level up the game, so young Sammy Braybrooke came on and played his part.

“It was a pleasing team performance.”

Teams

Dundee (3-5-2): Carson, C Robertson (Astley 10), Koumetio, Portales, F Robertson (Main 87), McGhee, Sylla (Braybrooke 74), Mulligan (Ingram 74), Cameron, Palmer-Houlden, Murray.

Subs not used: McCracken, Sharp, Tiffoney, Adewumi.

Hibs (4-2-3-1): Bursik, O’Hora, Youan, Newell (Levitt 80), C Cadden (Miller 34), N Cadden (Iredale 34), Obita, Triantis (Molotnikov 80), Campbell, Bushiri, Kukharevych (Boyle 67).

Subs not used: Smith, Kwon, Hoilett, Gayle.

Referee: Nick Walsh

Attendance: 5,310