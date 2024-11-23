BREAKING: Dundee v Hibs kick off delayed by at least 10 minutes

Dundee’s home Premiership clash with Hibs will kick off at least 10 minutes late due to fog.

After the worst of Storm Bert passed with the Dens Park pitch coping with the deluge of rain throughout the day, haar has descended over the stadium.

Courier Sport understands the main issue is visibility for the VAR system.

Dundee posted on social media: “KICK OFF DELAYED 10 MINUTES.

“The game will kick off at 17.55 due to fog.”

The Dark Blues kick off the game in ninth place in the Premiership table with opponents Hibs bottom with four points between the sides.