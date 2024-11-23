Simo Valakari proud that St Johnstone overcame adversity to beat Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari proud that St Johnstone overcame adversity to beat Kilmarnock

The Perth side won 1-0 despite several players arriving late to McDiarmid Park.

By Eric Nicolson
The St Johnstone players celebrate Makenzie Kirk's winning goal against Kilmarnock.
Makenzie Kirk celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 . Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari is thrilled that his St Johnstone team were able to overcome adversity before the game and during it to secure a priceless victory over Kilmarnock.

Several inches of snow in Perth and traffic disruption across Scotland put the Premiership clash in doubt and forced kick-off to be put back by 15 minutes.

The Killie bus was delayed on its way to McDiarmid Park but Valakari revealed that it wasn’t until 2pm that half of his own team arrived.

That probably showed in Saints’ first half struggles.

But a moment of magic on 53 minutes decided the game, with Makenzie Kirk heading home a pinpoint Andre Raymond cross.

“We don’t use excuses,” said Valakari.

“But it has been a very demanding week for training.

“We’ve had to adapt because of the weather – we probably only had one football session all week.

Simo Valakari at full-time after St Johnstone beat Kilmarnock.
Simo Valakari at full-time. Image: SNS.

“Some of our players arrived a little bit later than the Kilmarnock bus.

“It was about 2 o’clock – half of the starting line-up. They were sharing cars.

“That gives me even more satisfaction.

“After the first half we could have thought: ‘I’ve been sitting in my car for hours, not training all week, I can’t play better than this’.

“No, no. No excuses. We went and got the three points we needed.

“I said to the players: ‘I have missed this kind of football for 25 years!’

“This is proper Scottish football and I love it.

“What the players went through – it wasn’t easy. That’s why I’m so happy.”

Suffered

Valakari added: “We really suffered in the first half. We knew that we were going to play against a team who were going to come and play man to man and we could not cope well enough.

“We were giving away sloppy passes, giving away lots of corners and throw-ins so the pressure was on us for almost 30 minutes of the first half.

“We suffered, but we all suffered together.

Simo Valakari watches from the touchline.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“There were big defensive displays, there were big clearances, there were big headers and blocks.

“Then in the second half we started passing and we scored an excellent goal but then in the moments when we could keep calm heads and keep the ball, we started to be nervous which is totally normal because we’ve not been winning games.

“Big credit to our groundsman, Chris, and his staff to get the conditions as it good as they were.

“And thanks to the fans because first half it was not easy but they were behind us. They were not booing us. They were supporting us. That’s what we needed so I’m so happy to win this match.”

Kirk gets his reward

Kirk was selected to start for the first time under Valakari.

“With Makenzie, I’ve seen he is a really good finisher,” said the Finn. “He can finish with his head and both feet.

“What I asked him to do today was to run as much as he can.

“When he’s mobile, on the move and putting players under pressure we as a team get chances.

“He did this today.

“He played very well in a practice match as well.

“Football works in a logical way – when you try to do the right things for the team, you will get your reward. Makenzie got it today.”

