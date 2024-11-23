Simo Valakari opens up on Scandinavian signings as St Johnstone boss delivers message to fringe stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari opens up on Scandinavian signings as St Johnstone boss delivers message to fringe stars

The Perth head coach has a clear vision for his team.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari claps on the sideline.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari challenged his St Johnstone fringe players to show him what they were made of during the international break.

And the Perth boss was delighted with the response he got.

Two weeks on the training ground and a closed-doors match against Queen’s Park have given Valakari an opportunity to make a deeper assessment of who he can call upon over the next few months.

With a demanding fixture list to negotiate over winter, Saints won’t be able to move up the Premiership table with 13 or 14 men.

Valakari’s mantra of “you’re either with the team or against the team” may be tested.

So far, he is getting the right answers.

“I was very happy with what I saw in the bounce match,” he said.

“Sometimes these games can be tricky for players who haven’t been in the first team.

“But all the boys showed what I wanted to see – very big character.

“They wanted to show: ‘Hey gaffer, I am here, I am ready’. All of them.

“The international breaks are over until March. We’ve got a lot of games and will need all our players.

St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari, during a press conference.
St Johnstone manager, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“It’s the hardest part of football when you’re not playing.

“You might start feeling sorry for yourself, you’re calling your agent, that sort of thing.

“But the kind of club and team we want to be, our culture is very black and white.

“You’re either with the team or you’re against the team. There is no grey area.

“It can’t be a case of: ‘Ah well, I’m not playing, I don’t give a sh*t’.

“It’s not easy but it’s very simple for the players.

“Even if you’re sitting on the bench you can set a positive tone.

“If we are not like that we will not be strong enough to see it through this league and win matches.

“We need everyone and so far everyone has been there.”

Ville Tikkanen

Valakari was linked with a player he knows well earlier this week, Finnish centre-back, Ville Tikkanen.

But the defender opted to move to HJK Helsinki.

It’s natural that Valakari will look to his homeland and Scandinavia for potential January recruits but there is one box that has to be ticked before he would think about making a serious move.

“Coping with the physical demands of the Scottish league would be the first thing I’d look at,” he said.

“If you can’t deal with that, it’s difficult to play here.

“The Finnish market is interesting.

“It’s hard to compare leagues.

“There are very technical players. The game is slower and more tactical, which can sometimes make games a bit slow and boring.

“But there are good players there. Everybody would look at it as a big step up to come to Scotland.”

On Tikkanen, Valakari said: “I signed him earlier in his career.

“When I got him he came as a young midfielder and he turned into a centre-back/midfielder.

“You know how it works – a free player from Finland, Finnish coach at St Johnstone.

“He’s a good player but it was not something for us.”

