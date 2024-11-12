St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari issues fringe player challenge as David Keltjens’ absence is explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari issues fringe player challenge as David Keltjens’ absence is explained

The Perth team have a closed-doors game this week.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender, David Keltjens, on the pitch at Ibrox before Saints played Rangers.
St Johnstone defender, David Keltjens. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has challenged the Perth club’s fringe players to stake their claim for Premiership game-time, as he explained the absence of David Keltjens in recent weeks.

Valakari relied upon a core group for his five matches in charge so far.

Keltjens has arguably been the most notable absentee given the Finn has opted for a back four and the 29-year-old old is the only out-and-out right-back at the club.

He will feature in a closed-doors game against Queen’s Park on Wednesday, as will several others seeking to catch the new head coach’s eye during the international break.

“David has been fit for a while now but he has been going through some off-field things,” Valakari explained.

“He is getting closer now.

“I have had many meetings with him and we are both agreed that I haven’t seen the best of David yet.

David Keltjens running down the wing against East Fife.
David Keltjens hasn’t started a league match this season. Image: SNS.

“Hopefully, he can show us that this week and can start pushing for that position.

“It would be good because we don’t have much cover at right-back. Drey (Wright) is a winger and has been playing there.

“So I hope David can really push now.

“Aaron Essel played there in the Rangers match and then played there again in the bounce game we had during the last break.

“But I see him as a midfielder, not a right-back.”

Push for 90 minutes

Valakari has urged the players who will feature against Callum Davidson’s side to seize their opportunity.

“I hope to get 90 minutes into a few players,” he said.

“We have some who have not been playing regularly.

“It’s important for them because we want to see them and what they can bring to the team.

“Bojo (Mikulic) will play, David will play, Max (Kucherivayi), Makenzie (Kirk), Aaron, Josh (McPake), Andre (Raymond) and Lewis (Neilson) will play.

Max Kucheriavyi before St Johnstone's game against Dundee.
Max Kucheriavyi hasn’t featured under Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“I want to push them for 90 minutes and maybe play a few of our youngsters as well, to get a look at them.

“So far we have had a lot of games and have stuck to the same group of players, but we want the ones who haven’t been playing to show how they can help us.

“I am looking forward to watching it and seeing who makes their challenge for the team.”

Time on the training ground

This will be Valakari’s first week without a competitive match at the end of it since he secured his work permit in Scotland.

“This international break is important,” he said.

“It’s a chance to clear the heads and also work on a lot of the things we need to improve on.

“Why I like these breaks is you can get a good balance of education and training, as well as getting a breather.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari claps on the sideline.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“It’s a chance to regroup physically but also to work hard on these things.

“There isn’t the pressure of the next game coming straight away, so we can relax a bit, talk more and go into a bit more detail.

“It’s more difficult to do that when you have a game coming up fast and the focus is intense on that.

“These are good times to work with your players, but at the same time these two weeks go quickly and we need to be ready for the Kilmarnock game.”

Conversation