St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari issues fringe player challenge as David Keltjens’ absence is explained

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari has challenged the Perth club’s fringe players to stake their claim for Premiership game-time, as he explained the absence of David Keltjens in recent weeks.

Valakari relied upon a core group for his five matches in charge so far.

Keltjens has arguably been the most notable absentee given the Finn has opted for a back four and the 29-year-old old is the only out-and-out right-back at the club.

He will feature in a closed-doors game against Queen’s Park on Wednesday, as will several others seeking to catch the new head coach’s eye during the international break.

“David has been fit for a while now but he has been going through some off-field things,” Valakari explained.

“He is getting closer now.

“I have had many meetings with him and we are both agreed that I haven’t seen the best of David yet.

“Hopefully, he can show us that this week and can start pushing for that position.

“It would be good because we don’t have much cover at right-back. Drey (Wright) is a winger and has been playing there.

“So I hope David can really push now.

“Aaron Essel played there in the Rangers match and then played there again in the bounce game we had during the last break.

“But I see him as a midfielder, not a right-back.”

Push for 90 minutes

Valakari has urged the players who will feature against Callum Davidson’s side to seize their opportunity.

“I hope to get 90 minutes into a few players,” he said.

“We have some who have not been playing regularly.

“It’s important for them because we want to see them and what they can bring to the team.

“Bojo (Mikulic) will play, David will play, Max (Kucherivayi), Makenzie (Kirk), Aaron, Josh (McPake), Andre (Raymond) and Lewis (Neilson) will play.

“I want to push them for 90 minutes and maybe play a few of our youngsters as well, to get a look at them.

“So far we have had a lot of games and have stuck to the same group of players, but we want the ones who haven’t been playing to show how they can help us.

“I am looking forward to watching it and seeing who makes their challenge for the team.”

Time on the training ground

This will be Valakari’s first week without a competitive match at the end of it since he secured his work permit in Scotland.

“This international break is important,” he said.

“It’s a chance to clear the heads and also work on a lot of the things we need to improve on.

“Why I like these breaks is you can get a good balance of education and training, as well as getting a breather.

“It’s a chance to regroup physically but also to work hard on these things.

“There isn’t the pressure of the next game coming straight away, so we can relax a bit, talk more and go into a bit more detail.

“It’s more difficult to do that when you have a game coming up fast and the focus is intense on that.

“These are good times to work with your players, but at the same time these two weeks go quickly and we need to be ready for the Kilmarnock game.”