4 St Johnstone talking points as Simo Valakari sees unvarnished reality of situation he inherited

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

4 St Johnstone talking points as Simo Valakari sees unvarnished reality of situation he inherited

The Perth side are now averaging over two goals conceded per game.

St Johnstone players at full-time against Motherwell.
St Johnstone suffered their third successive loss in the Premiership. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone came close to completing an unlikely comeback at Fir Park, with a stoppage time equaliser against Motherwell only (correctly) chalked off after a VAR review.

The 2-1 defeat means that Saints have suffered three Premiership defeats in a row and new head coach, Simo Valakari, has now got a full, unvarnished picture of his team’s defensive deficiencies.

Courier Sport picks out four talking points from the loss.

The first goal

Some alarming individual errors have cost St Johnstone goals this season.

Motherwell’s opener on Saturday, though, might just be the one which encapsulates the overall problem they have at the back better than any of the 26 others they have conceded in the league.

A right-sided counter-attack which results in a forward chopping back on to his favoured left foot is a bread and butter situation a top-flight side should be able to manage.

When you pause the move at the moment Marvin Kaleta crosses, there are four Saints players who should do better.

Matt Smith probably could have attempted to block the cross with more intensity (as was the case with Jason Holt when a ball was played over the top before that).

Then, as it floats towards the back post, there are two Motherwell forwards in and around the six-yard box, with neither Jack Sanders nor Kyle Cameron in a position to prevent the pair of them from scoring.

And Drey Wright hasn’t sprinted back to help them out.

Only Sven Sprangler, tracking his midfield runner into the box, has done his job properly in this passage of play.

Motherwell open the scoring against St Johnstone.
Motherwell open the scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Sensing danger and knowing where to put yourself to avert it is such a fundamental part of defending.

Time and time again, Saints have shown it is lacking in this group of players’ DNA.

If they are still letting in goals like this by the time they next face Motherwell at the end of January and further signings have been made, there is only one way this story will end.

Josh Rae

There was a bright spotlight shining on the returning St Johnstone goalkeeper for his first start since August.

With Ross Sinclair injured and the back-up choice on the bench now a 19-year-old, Valakari really needed a solid performance from the former Airdrie man.

He got one.

Rae didn’t actually have a lot to do in terms of shot-stopping.

There was one excellent save at his near post to thwart Apostolos Stamatelopoulos just after the half-hour mark when he wasn’t to know the offside flag would be raised.

Rae had no chance with the first goal.

The second?

He just got his hand to Tom Sparrow’s low, drilled strike but it would be overly harsh to put the blame his way.

Wright’s slack pass into midfield and the absence of an attempted block by Cameron were bigger factors.

Would Dimitar Mitov have kept it out?

Possibly.

But I’d put it into the ‘hope’ rather than ‘expect’ bracket.

Josh Rae before kick-off against Motherwell.
Josh Rae. Image: SNS.

Rae dealt with corners and crosses well and made a sound decision when a ball was played over the top for Moses Ebiye to chase.

For a moment, it looked as if he might opt to rush out of his box, but wisely retreated to the six-yard line and let his defenders deal with it.

Rae actually played better than his opposite number, Aston Oxborough, who was lucky to get away with a shot he failed to hold on to in the first half that almost presented Adama Sidibeh with a tap-in and a cross he dropped in the second.

Eight or nine out of 10 heroics would be great but steady sevens like this for a few weeks will do just fine.

Bozo and a back three

He only got eight minutes of game-time and didn’t face a duel or any sort of defensive challenge in that time, but Bozo Mikulic is up and running as a St Johnstone player.

With a closed-doors game pencilled in for midweek, I’d be amazed if the Croatian doesn’t start against Kilmarnock after the international break.

I also wouldn’t be surprised if he’s part of a back-three.

Without natural wingers, Valakari has inherited a problem from Craig Levein of getting dynamic width into the team’s attacking play.

Drey Wright in action against Motherwell.
Drey Wright would be more effective at wing-back than full-back. Image: SNS.

Until he can remedy that in January, Drey Wright and Andre Raymond in a wing-back formation could well be his best bet.

Strikers

Valakari’s decision to start Sidibeh and bench Benji Kimpioka didn’t pay off.

Both have struggled with their link-up work since the victory at Dens Park but only one of them has been scoring goals over the last few months.

The manager had hoped Sidibeh would graft his way back into form by excelling with the unglamorous side of centre-forward play.

However, with busy, robust and precise the requirements to get Saints up the pitch effectively and knit together final-third moves, the Gambian international fell short.

Adama Sidibeh attempting to hold the ball up against Motherwell.
Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

Given the team is now averaging over two goals conceded per fixture, it’s stating the obvious that they need to be high-scoring at the other end to get anything from games until the defensive bit improves.

In their last four matches, though, they have only found the net once from open play – and that was a Graham Carey long-range special.

Forward selections, which once felt straightforward, are now anything but.

More from St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari on the touchline at Fir Park.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone were 'soft' in defeat to Motherwell and only have themselves…
St Johnstone defender, Bozo Mikulic.
Bozo Mikulic says actions will speak louder than words if he's going to be…
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh.
Simo Valakari explains how St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh can get over 'bump in…
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari claps on the sideline.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals mindset ahead of Motherwell return and makes 'big…
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh left out of Gambia squad again as boss emphasises…
New St Johnstone defender Bozo Mikulic crouches with his hands on his knees during training.
Simo Valakari says Bozo Mikulic will bring 'Balkan fire' and leadership to St Johnstone
Bozo Mikulic holds his St Johnstone shirt after news of his work permit's completion. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Bozo Mikulic could make St Johnstone debut this weekend after work permit secured
Dennis Korsah has started a trial with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes transfer call on trialist left-back Dennis Korsah
Ross Sinclair and Josh Rae before St Johnstone's game against Rangers.
Simo Valakari opens up on St Johnstone goalkeeper situation - and admits young stoppers…
Motherwell defender, Liam Gordon.
Liam Gordon won't face St Johnstone with Motherwell while Saints hope for signing boost

Conversation