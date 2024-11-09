Simo Valakari: St Johnstone were ‘soft’ in defeat to Motherwell and only have themselves to blame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone were ‘soft’ in defeat to Motherwell and only have themselves to blame

The Perth boss saw a second half improvement at Fir Park but the hole was too big.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari on the touchline at Fir Park.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone paid the penalty for being “soft” against Motherwell, according to Perth boss, Simo Valakari.

The McDiarmid Park side conceded the opening goal from a bread and butter cross to the back post, finished off by Tawanda Maswanhise, and then went into the break 2-0 down after coughing up possession in their own half, with Tom Sparrow taking full advantage.

There was an improvement in the second 45 – Nicky Clark pulled a goal back after a VAR penalty for handball.

And Saints briefly thought they were leaving Lanarkshire with a point, only to see a Jack Sanders leveller chalked off, again after a VAR check and again for handball.

Valakari, though, admitted his team had given themselves too much work to do.

“We did not deserve anything, not after the first half,” said the Finn. “We were soft.

“A lot of things we have been talking about – we need to be competitive and stay in a match.

“But we put ourselves in too big a hole to climb out of – two goals down against a strong defensive side away from home.

Motherwell open the scoring against St Johnstone.
Motherwell open the scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“It wasn’t easy.

“The only thing I asked at half-time was that we show now what kind of team we are – these are the deciding 45 minutes to show what team we want to be.

“From that perspective, my players showed they have a heart, they have character and put everything into that second half to come back.

“But these crucial moments and decisions, we cannot get them on our side.

“They won’t come by wishing and hoping. We need to play better. Two counter-attack goals – we knew that they would do that.

“We didn’t track the runners, we lost the ball.

“When you do those things you get punished.

“We are not doubting and we are not giving up. We just need to do many things better.”

Raised voice

On his half-time team talk, Valakari said: “I was not angry. I was more sad and realistic.

“Because in this league, if you defend like we did in those moments then you cannot win the games.

“No point to be angry.

“But I raised my voice, the players understood that it’s not our level, it’s not good enough.

“It will happen in football but when you can’t win it, don’t lose it. But we did it to ourselves with those two goals so there is no one else to blame.”

Motherwell open the scoring against St Johnstone.
Motherwell open the scoring against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Valakari had no argument with the Sanders equaliser being disallowed.

“I have not seen it but from what I have been told it was a hand, so with how the rules go it cannot lead to a goal so it was the right decision,” he said.

“The penalty? I don’t know what happened there either but I believe as well it was also the right decision.”

