Ray McKinnon sacked by Forfar Athletic as ex-Dundee United boss pays price for miserable League 2 form

Ray McKinnon has been sacked by Forfar Athletic.

The Loons made the decision in the aftermath of Saturday’s miserable 3-0 defeat against Spartans at Station Park.

Forfar have won just two League 2 fixtures and sit at the foot of the division due to a worse goal difference than fellow strugglers Clyde.

A statement confirming McKinnon’s dismissal was released less than an hour after the full-time whistle blew, reading: “The Board of Directors of Forfar Athletic have tonight dispensed with the services of manager Ray McKinnon.

“Everyone at Forfar Athletic wishes Ray well for the future.”

Former Dundee United player and manager McKinnon was appointed Loons boss in November 2022, narrowly missing out on the promotion playoffs in his first campaign at Station Park.

McKinnon appeared likely to join Duncan Ferguson’s staff at Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2023, but remained with Forfar when “Big Dunc” left the Gloucestershire outfit.

A sixth-placed finish followed in 2023/24.

However McKinnon has paid the price for a poor start to this season, with Forfar now firmly embroiled in a relegation battle.