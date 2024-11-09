Ray McKinnon sacked by Forfar Athletic as ex-Dundee United boss pays price for miserable League 2 form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ray McKinnon sacked by Forfar Athletic as ex-Dundee United boss pays price for miserable League 2 form

The Loons made the decision following a home collapse against Spartans.

By Alan Temple
Forfar manager Ray McKinnon.
Former Forfar manager Ray McKinnon. Image: SNS.

Ray McKinnon has been sacked by Forfar Athletic.

The Loons made the decision in the aftermath of Saturday’s miserable 3-0 defeat against Spartans at Station Park.

Forfar have won just two League 2 fixtures and sit at the foot of the division due to a worse goal difference than fellow strugglers Clyde. 

A statement confirming McKinnon’s dismissal was released less than an hour after the full-time whistle blew, reading: “The Board of Directors of Forfar Athletic have tonight dispensed with the services of manager Ray McKinnon.

“Everyone at Forfar Athletic wishes Ray well for the future.”

Forfar Athletic boss Ray McKinnon
Ray McKinnon was axed on Saturday night. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United player and manager McKinnon was appointed Loons boss in November 2022, narrowly missing out on the promotion playoffs in his first campaign at Station Park.

McKinnon appeared likely to join Duncan Ferguson’s staff at Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2023, but remained with Forfar when “Big Dunc” left the Gloucestershire outfit. 

A sixth-placed finish followed in 2023/24.

However McKinnon has paid the price for a poor start to this season, with Forfar now firmly embroiled in a relegation battle.

