Two fire crews tackle blaze at Kirkcaldy flats

Fire crews are currently tackling a blaze at a block of flats in Kirkcaldy.

Emergency services were called to Invertiel Terrace just before 6pm on Saturday evening.

Two appliances were called to the scene.

It has been reported that residents were safely evacuated from the building.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service could not confirm what caused the fire or if there have been any casualties.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to a building fire on Invertiel Terrace at 5.47pm on Saturday evening.

“We have two appliances in attendance and are currently making the scene safe.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.