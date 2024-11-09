Tony Docherty blasts ‘unacceptable’ Dundee defending as he gives Fin Robertson update after costly Aberdeen defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty blasts ‘unacceptable’ Dundee defending as he gives Fin Robertson update after costly Aberdeen defeat

The Dens Park men were made to pay for 'self-inflicted' second-half mistakes in 4-2 loss.

Dundee striker Simon Murray reacts to his first-half penalty miss against Aberdeen.
Simon Murray (left) reacts to his first-half penalty miss against Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Tony Docherty branded his side’s defending ‘unacceptable’ as they shipped another four goals in defeat to Aberdeen.

Simon Murray passed up a gilt-edged opportunity to give the Dark Blues the lead late in the first-half when his penalty was saved by Dimitar Mitov.

And it proved an extremely costly miss in the eventual 4-1 defeat at a packed Pittodrie.

Ante Palaversa gave Aberdeen the opener seven minutes after the break and a second from Topi Keskinen just four minutes later had the Dons’ tails up.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov dives to his left to keep out Simon Murray's penalty for Dundee.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov dives to his left to keep out Simon Murray’s penalty for Dundee. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Murray gave Dundee hope with a 70th minute header.

But the home side restored their two-goal advantage just over a minute later as Kevin Nisbet’s quick-thinking free-kick sent fellow substitute Vicente Besuijen through just moments after their introduction.

With seconds to go, Nisbet added a fourth that was harsh on the Dark Blues.

“Very,” responded the Dundee boss when asked if it was a ‘sore one’. “I thought it was a really, really strong first-half performance the players put in.

“They carried out everything to the letter that we’ve been working on all week.

‘Dominated’

“[Seun] Adewumi’s got a one-on-one and I thought we dominated possession, we dominated the ball and obviously the penalty we get is an opportunity to score.

“So I think if we’d gone in [at half-time] 2-0 up it wouldn’t have been an unfair reflection on the game.

“But, you know, to then lose the goals, and the manner of the goals that we lost, is just, for me, unacceptable.”

First, seven minutes after the restart, Palaversa latched onto a loose ball to fire in the breakthrough goal after Dundee failed to deal with a Leighton Clarkson corner from the left.

Then, in the 57th minute, Clark Robertson’s attempt to clear only succeeded in teeing up Keskinen following a Nicky Devlin throw-in on the right.

Simon Murray rises above the Aberdeen defence to pull Dundee back to 2-1 down.
Simon Murray briefly gave Dundee hope with his second-half header. Image: Casey / SNS Group.

In between times, Duk had struck the post with a glancing header from another Clarkson corner.

It was a devastating four-minute spell from the Dons.

Yet, Dundee sparked thoughts of another incredible comeback when Murray headed in a cross from substitute Scott Tiffoney.

But the hopes were instantly dashed as Nisbet’s free-kick picked out the run of Besuijen beyond a static Dundee rearguard and the Dutchman calmly found the net.

‘Not doing their job’

Nisbet then rubbed salt in the wounds in the last minute of injury-time with a shot that deflected heavily off Ryan Astley.

“Three goals we lose from set plays,” added Docherty, whose side sit seventh in the Premiership. “The first one is from a corner where somebody’s not doing their job at the edge of the box picking up.

“The second one’s from a throw-in where again we’re allowing Aberdeen possession to get in our box.

“We get ourselves back in the game, with a fantastic goal for Simon Murray. [Scott] Tiffoney gives us a real charge when he comes on. You know, it’s game on then.

“And to be so naive, somebody not to stand over the ball and for the defenders not to see the run of the attacking player, it’s just difficult to take that.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty walks off at Pittodrie.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty had plenty of food for thought at the end of the his side’s 4-1 defeat against Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

“So my feeling is that of real frustration and disappointment, because I felt in that first-half performance we showed we were a really good team.

“But we also showed in that second-half why we’re not winning football matches.

“I can’t come away from my disappointment and my frustration at the nature [of the goals]. Aberdeen don’t need to do a lot to score those goals today and I think that’s self-inflicted.

“And it’s been a wee bit of a story this season.

Docherty: ‘I need to address that’

“I’ve got a really young group and it’s about developing and improving them.

“But, you know, there comes a time they’re making too many mistakes, individual errors, and it’s costing the team.

“So, as a manager, I need to address that.”

Dundee suffered a blow when Ziyad Larkeche had to be replaced with 11 minutes remaining.

Finlay Roberston leaves the field on a stretcher after Dundee's defeat.
Finlay Roberston leaves the field on a stretcher after Dundee’s defeat to Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

And then, worryingly, Fin Robertson left the pitch on a stretcher at the end of the game and was taken to hospital.

“He [Robertson] got a kick and he’s got quite a swelling in his shin,” added Docherty. “So they’re taking him up to the A&E as a precaution just to get an X-ray and make sure he’s okay.

“But he’s in quite a bit of discomfort at the moment.

“I think [Larkeche] has got a tweak in his hamstring. I don’t know the extent of that.

“We’ll send him for a scan, I think, and just see what it is. It’s sad and frustrating.”

Conversation