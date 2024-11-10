REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee transport factor crucial to success of cracking new 4,500-capacity venue

The word “thrilled” is incredibly overused these days. Especially by journalists.

We love to be “thrilled to announce” stuff on LinkedIn, or write that politicians are “thrilled” in headlines.

So I’m not going to say I’m thrilled about the news that Dundee is getting its very own 4,500 capacity venue smack in the middle of town.

I’m going to say I’m bloody buzzing about it.

The new arrival, LiveHouse, will be situated in the iconic (another overused word, oops) old Mecca Bingo spot.

It’s a nice bonus that this will take the building back to its entertainment roots as one of the biggest cinemas in Europe, Green’s Playhouse.

And to me, it signals a new chapter for Dundee nightlife.

Of course, the venue won’t just be for night-time events. If the comparable P&J Live is anything to go by, it’ll be able to have markets and food festivals, as well as support Dundee’s thriving e-sports scene.

But in my other guise as an entertainment editor for this fine publication, I’ve been tasked with spotting what it is that audiences in this city love, and what they want.

And one thing about the folk here? We love our music.

Could Dundee swipe the capital’s crowds?

From Britpop nostalgia to homegrown dance sensations, sad singer-songwriters with acoustic guitars to blow-the-roof-off tribute bands, Dundee has an appetite for the tunes.

Our crowds rival Glasgow’s (regularly cited as the best in the world) when it comes to energy and enthusiasm. Sometimes, we even get a bit too enthusiastic.

So it’s really refreshing to see that being recognised and invested in by Malmaison developer Michael Carolan.

And most exciting is that LiveHouse is going to be the third-biggest entertainment venue in Scotland, behind Ovo Hydro in Glasgow and P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee. Do you see what’s missing there?

Edinburgh.

No shame to Edinburgh, it has some gorgeous venues. Some of the best gigs I’ve attended have been in the Usher Hall, or the Caves.

But the very same artists who stopped at those spots on tours five years ago, now have the Barras and the O2 Academy in Glasgow bursting at the seams.

Names like Hozier (the Take Me To Church guy), Griff, Maisie Peters, The Big Moon, Chappell Roan, Wet Leg… that’s just a cursory scroll through my Spotify, and already I can see Dundee scooping what would have historically been their Edinburgh dates.

And that means swiping their Edinburgh crowds too.

LiveHouse will be a boon to Dundee businesses

Think about it – instead of crowds of Dundonians huddled on the train station platform on a Saturday afternoon, headed for these big gigs in the central belt, we’d be bringing the belters to us.

Hoards of gig-goers pouring straight into the city centre, looking for pubs to spend money in while they kill time before the doors open, or somewhere to grab a pre-show bite.

Sweaty crowds tumbling out, desperately seeking refreshment – perhaps at the newly proposed Mill Market street food venue? – before resting their weary heads at a local hotel or hostel.

And imagine, if you dare, how it would feel to go to a big-name show and not have to run for the last train back to Dundee at early o’clock.

What luxury!

Of course, that brings me to a very important and serious point: transport.

Getting home is crucial to ‘going out’ economy

The addition of LiveHouse presents a very exciting cultural and economic opportunity for Dundee city centre. But only if our infrastructure supports it.

One reason why Glasgow and Edinburgh events are so popular is that Glasgow and Edinburgh are extremely easy to get to from anywhere in the densely populated central belt.

As Mr Carolan pointed out, Dundee has around 80% of Scotland’s population within 90 minutes’ travelling time.

Yet the moment you try to go north-east from narrow waist of the country, everything goes a bit skew-whiff.

Trains are of course important – let’s get some midnight services going, ScotRail – but there are other options the city could implement too.

Park and Rides, to serve drivers who can’t use the city centre LEZ, would be a shout.

The Ember and FlixBus services are already fantastic; maybe a deal can be struck between one of the bus companies and the local authorities to provide supplementary services for high-profile event days.

Increasingly, the argument against going out isn’t about going out – it’s about getting home.

So let’s make sure Dundee is a place where people can come and enjoy a night out easily, and safely, in our big swanky new hoose.

They’ll be thrilled.