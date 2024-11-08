EXCLUSIVE: New 4,500-capacity venue set to open in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: New 4,500-capacity venue set to open in Dundee

The former Mecca Bingo hall will be transformed into an entertainment and conference complex and is scheduled to open in December.

Mecca Bingo first opened in 1997. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied.
Mecca Bingo first opened in 1997. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied.
By Laura Devlin

A new 4,500-capacity entertainment arena is set to open in Dundee.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on the Nethergate is being redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex called LiveHouse, which organisers say will open by the end of the year.

The City of Discovery venue, once complete, will be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland, behind only the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

And it will also be used for esports, with discussions with an international games developer ongoing.

Stage one of the transformation will see the creation of a state-of-the-art music venue and events space.

Further works are expected in 2025 to expand the multi-purpose campus.

The internal and external overhaul, as well as expansion plans, are being led by Broughty Ferry-based architects Nicoll Russell Studios.

‘These are exciting times’

Local developer Michael Carolan, behind the former Tay Hotel’s transformation into Malmaison Hotel, owns the building.

“We want to keep the transformational momentum going and really build on the good work that has been done,” he said.

“Dundee is in the enviable position of having 80 per cent of Scotland’s population within 90 minutes’ travelling time.

How the transformed Mecca Bingo hall in Dundee will look. Image: Supplied.

“It has been demonstrated elsewhere, in Glasgow for example, that a multi-use events space can transform the surrounding area.

“LiveHouse can bring back increased numbers of people to the city centre, ensuring it is beneficial not only for the venue, but surrounding businesses.

“These are exciting times, and we look forward to opening our doors for the first time in December.”

The original art deco building was first opened in 1936 as Green’s Playhouse, at the time one of the largest cinema and theatre spaces in Europe.

The old Mecca Bingo in the Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It became a bingo hall in 1968 but the building was destroyed by a fire in 1995 – with only the iconic advertising tower surviving.

A new venue designed specifically for Mecca opened in its place in 1997 before shutting earlier this year.

High hopes for new Dundee venue

The LiveHouse venue will be operated by Angus Robb, director of Dundee-based company 22A Events.

He added: “I have been promoting shows in Dundee for over 30 years and see a gap in the market for a venue of this size.

“The space is very flexible and can be adapted on an event-by-event basis.

“It has the potential to attract large exhibitions and conferences as well as international touring bands, theatre productions, awards dinners and sporting events.”

When opened, LiveHouse will join the Caird Hall and Slessor Gardens as major concert venues in Dundee.

Acts including The View, James and Bastille have played at the Waterfront in recent years, whilst the Caird Hall has hosted a plethora of major names over the decades.

