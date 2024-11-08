EXCLUSIVE: New 4,500-capacity venue set to open in Dundee

A new 4,500-capacity entertainment arena is set to open in Dundee.

The former Mecca Bingo hall on the Nethergate is being redeveloped into an entertainment and conference complex called LiveHouse, which organisers say will open by the end of the year.

The City of Discovery venue, once complete, will be the third largest entertainment venue in Scotland, behind only the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the P&J Live in Aberdeen.

And it will also be used for esports, with discussions with an international games developer ongoing.

Stage one of the transformation will see the creation of a state-of-the-art music venue and events space.

Further works are expected in 2025 to expand the multi-purpose campus.

The internal and external overhaul, as well as expansion plans, are being led by Broughty Ferry-based architects Nicoll Russell Studios.

‘These are exciting times’

Local developer Michael Carolan, behind the former Tay Hotel’s transformation into Malmaison Hotel, owns the building.

“We want to keep the transformational momentum going and really build on the good work that has been done,” he said.

“Dundee is in the enviable position of having 80 per cent of Scotland’s population within 90 minutes’ travelling time.

“It has been demonstrated elsewhere, in Glasgow for example, that a multi-use events space can transform the surrounding area.

“LiveHouse can bring back increased numbers of people to the city centre, ensuring it is beneficial not only for the venue, but surrounding businesses.

“These are exciting times, and we look forward to opening our doors for the first time in December.”

The original art deco building was first opened in 1936 as Green’s Playhouse, at the time one of the largest cinema and theatre spaces in Europe.

It became a bingo hall in 1968 but the building was destroyed by a fire in 1995 – with only the iconic advertising tower surviving.

A new venue designed specifically for Mecca opened in its place in 1997 before shutting earlier this year.

High hopes for new Dundee venue

The LiveHouse venue will be operated by Angus Robb, director of Dundee-based company 22A Events.

He added: “I have been promoting shows in Dundee for over 30 years and see a gap in the market for a venue of this size.

“The space is very flexible and can be adapted on an event-by-event basis.

“It has the potential to attract large exhibitions and conferences as well as international touring bands, theatre productions, awards dinners and sporting events.”

When opened, LiveHouse will join the Caird Hall and Slessor Gardens as major concert venues in Dundee.

Acts including The View, James and Bastille have played at the Waterfront in recent years, whilst the Caird Hall has hosted a plethora of major names over the decades.