Dundee city centre Mecca Bingo could close as firm makes ‘difficult decision’

A Dundee city centre bingo hall could close within weeks – after decades of entertaining customers.

Mecca Bingo says it is making a “difficult decision” about its venue on Nethergate.

The hall could close on February 25 as part of a review of the chain’s sites.

Operator Rank says a final decision will be made next month.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “Following a review of our venues, a proposal to close our club on Nethergate, Dundee on Saturday February 25 is being discussed.

Consultation launched as Mecca Bingo on Nethergate could close

“It’s a difficult decision, but we’re in consultation with our teams and hope to reach a final outcome next month.

“We’ll let our guests know as soon as a decision is finalised.

“Our nearby club on the Eclipse Leisure Park in Douglasfield remains unaffected.”

Staff at the venue declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.

The Mecca Bingo hall on Nethergate is one of the city centre’s prime entertainment spots.

The original Art Deco building opened in 1936 and became the Green’s Playhouse cinema.

It became a bingo hall in 1968 but the building was destroyed by a fire in 1995 – with only the iconic advertising tower surviving.

A new venue designed specifically for Mecca opened in its place in 1997.

Previous plans for 10,000-capacity arena on Mecca Bingo site

In 2022, The Courier revealed how one developer had designed an arena that would occupy the bingo hall site and have a capacity for 10,000 people.

The proposed arena would have included bars, restaurants and a 70-bedroom hotel.

However, the plans have not progressed since.

