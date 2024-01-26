Dundee city centre Mecca Bingo could close as firm makes ‘difficult decision’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee city centre Mecca Bingo could close as firm makes ‘difficult decision’

The venue on Nethergate has hosted bingo since the 1960s.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Mecca bingo in Dundee's Nethergate could close
Mecca Bingo, Nethergate, Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald

A Dundee city centre bingo hall could close within weeks – after decades of entertaining customers.

Mecca Bingo says it is making a “difficult decision” about its venue on Nethergate.

The hall could close on February 25 as part of a review of the chain’s sites.

Operator Rank says a final decision will be made next month.

A spokesperson told The Courier: “Following a review of our venues, a proposal to close our club on Nethergate, Dundee on Saturday February 25 is being discussed.

Consultation launched as Mecca Bingo on Nethergate could close

“It’s a difficult decision, but we’re in consultation with our teams and hope to reach a final outcome next month.

“We’ll let our guests know as soon as a decision is finalised.

“Our nearby club on the Eclipse Leisure Park in Douglasfield remains unaffected.”

Staff at the venue declined to comment when contacted by The Courier.

The Mecca Bingo hall on Nethergate is one of the city centre’s prime entertainment spots.

The advertising tower outside the Mecca Bingo on Nethergate in 2018.

The original Art Deco building opened in 1936 and became the Green’s Playhouse cinema.

It became a bingo hall in 1968 but the building was destroyed by a fire in 1995 – with only the iconic advertising tower surviving.

A new venue designed specifically for Mecca opened in its place in 1997.

Previous plans for 10,000-capacity arena on Mecca Bingo site

In 2022, The Courier revealed how one developer had designed an arena that would occupy the bingo hall site and have a capacity for 10,000 people.

The proposed arena would have included bars, restaurants and a 70-bedroom hotel.

However, the plans have not progressed since.

You can track openings and closings on Dundee’s main shopping streets using The Courier’s High Street Tracker.

Conversation