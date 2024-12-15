Revealed: The Dundee postcodes with some of the highest XL Bully numbers in Scotland

Three Dundee postcodes are among the top 10 places in Scotland with the highest number of XL Bully dogs.

New figures obtained by the Sunday Times have revealed the number of exemption certificates issued by the Scottish Government since a ban on the breed was enforced.

The data, sourced through Freedom of Information, reveals more than 170 exemptions have been issued for XL Bullies across the city.

The DD2 postcode area – covering Lochee, Blackness, Ninewells, Menzieshill, Charleston, Balgay, Ardler and Logie – has 59 dogs registered.

There are also 59 dogs registered in Woodside, Stobswell, Craigie, Pitkerro, Douglas, Fintry and Whitfield – covered by the DD4 postcode.

A further 54 XL Bully dogs have been registered in the DD3 postcode, taking in St Mary’s, Downfield, Kirkton, Strathmartine, Coldside and the Hilltown.

High number of XL Bully owners in Dundee

The numbers are much lower in the DD1 (city centre/Riverside) and DD5 (Broughty Ferry, Barnhill, Monifieth) areas where there are between one and 10 dogs in each, though the exact number is not known.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, whose West End ward covers some of the areas where XL Bully dogs are most popular, believes the scheme is helping safeguard people against dangerous dogs.

He said: “These figures cover those dogs where the owner applied for an exemption certificate.

“This allows them to keep their dog subject to strict conditions these dogs cannot be bred, sold, given away or rehomed.

“Frankly, the Scottish Government was slow to ban XL Bullies earlier this year, with SNP ministers’ initial refusal to mirror the UK-wide ban.

“In doing so, it meant that hundreds of XL Bullies were moved across the border from England to live in Scotland.

“It is vitally important that those dog owners who did apply for an exemption before the deadline back in June adhere to the conditions at all times.

“There are no new exemptions allowed.”

High number of XL Bully dogs in Levenmouth and Stirling

XL Bully ownership numbers are high in some areas of Fife, too.

The KY8 postcode area, which covers Leven, Buckhaven, Methil, Methilhill, Largo, Windygates and Kennoway, is among the highest in the country with 58 dogs registered.

Levenmouth councillor Colin Davidson said: “It’s a concern for any community and its residents if an owner has an unlicensed breed or has an exception certificate but doesn’t follow the strict conditions attached to the certification.

“A licence does not make a dog of any breed less dangerous if not on a lead and under total control of its owners.

“I think if anyone has a concern over any dog being out of control or if they suspect a particular breed of dog is subject to controls and is unlicensed, they need to contact Fife Council Safer Communities team or the police.”

Meanwhile, FK7 – covering Stirling, Bannockburn, Cambusbarron, Cowie, Fallin, Plean, South Alloa and St Ninans – also makes the Scottish top 10 with 49 XL Bully dogs.

An area of Aberdeen has the highest number of XL Bullies registered at 74.

XL Bully numbers in Scotland dropping

The Scottish Government exemptions were introduced following a ban on XL Bully dogs to allow existing owners to keep their pets.

Applications for such exemptions have now closed, with certificates now only available via a court order.

Anyone with an exemption must follow a series of strict rules like keeping the dog muzzled and on a lead in public places.

The Sunday Times report shows ownership of XL Bullies has dropped in Scotland from about 5,000 to 3,400 licensed animals.

Siobhian Brown, SNP community safety minister, said: “In February 2024, a law came into force making it illegal to sell, advertise, gift or exchange XL Bully dogs, or to let such dogs stray.

“XL Bully dog owners are also required to ensure their dog is muzzled and on a lead while in a public place.

“On August 1 2024, it became an offence to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate or having applied for an exemption certificate.

“There are similar safeguards in England and Wales.”