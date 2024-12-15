Ice skaters in Dundee thrill audiences at annual Dundee Ice Arena musical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Ice skaters in Dundee thrill audiences at annual Dundee Ice Arena musical

The Dundee Ice Show returned to the city on Saturday with a spectacular take on the Wizard of Oz.

Wizards of Ice show at Dundee Ice Arena. Image: 'Proud Of My Pixels'
Wizards of Ice show at Dundee Ice Arena. Image: 'Proud Of My Pixels'
By Heather Fowlie & loganhutchison

Skating fans took to Dundee Ice Arena on Saturday for the annual ice show.

The event, entitled Wizard of Ice, featured performances from British champion skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby, as well as some esteemed junior skaters.

The rest of the 100 strong cast for the musical spectacular was comprised of Dundee Ice Skating Club members.

More than 2,500 people flocked to the Dundee Ice Arena to see the two performances.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell was among those in attendance.

Head Coach Simon Briggs said: “We had over 100 skaters performing – from our Learn to Skate participants, club members, national competitors and medallists and the stars of the show – British pairs champions Ana Vaipan-Law as Dorothy and Luke Digby as the Tin Man.

“It was fantastic that they were able to perform to a full house with over 2500 people watching across both shows.

“Thank you to all the parents and helpers who make the show happen – a special shout out to Debi Briggs, Natasha Johnston, Georgia Briggs and Jayne Merchant.”

“Proud Of My Pixels” took some fantastic pictures of the show below.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell attended the show.
He met the performers.
Here are the Ice skaters in costume getting ready to perform.
Young children waiting in excitement for The Wizard of Ice performance.
More young children excited to see the show!
The performance took place at Dundee’s Ice Arena.
The crowd were entertained by songs and plenty of dancing on the ice.
The performance was electric.
Wizards of Ice show based off the Wizard of Oz characters.
A grand performance.
Performers enchanted the crowds.
Lots of twirling and gliding over the ice.
More than 2,500 people enjoyed the show.
The musical was a great success.
Graceful and skilled performers.
All ages of performers took to the ice.
Many ice skating signature moves were displayed during the show.
A super turnout to a brilliant musical wonder.

Conversation