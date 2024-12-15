Ice skaters in Dundee thrill audiences at annual Dundee Ice Arena musical

Skating fans took to Dundee Ice Arena on Saturday for the annual ice show.

The event, entitled Wizard of Ice, featured performances from British champion skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby, as well as some esteemed junior skaters.

The rest of the 100 strong cast for the musical spectacular was comprised of Dundee Ice Skating Club members.

More than 2,500 people flocked to the Dundee Ice Arena to see the two performances.

Lord Provost Bill Campbell was among those in attendance.

Head Coach Simon Briggs said: “We had over 100 skaters performing – from our Learn to Skate participants, club members, national competitors and medallists and the stars of the show – British pairs champions Ana Vaipan-Law as Dorothy and Luke Digby as the Tin Man.

“It was fantastic that they were able to perform to a full house with over 2500 people watching across both shows.

“Thank you to all the parents and helpers who make the show happen – a special shout out to Debi Briggs, Natasha Johnston, Georgia Briggs and Jayne Merchant.”

“Proud Of My Pixels” took some fantastic pictures of the show below.