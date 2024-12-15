7 eye-catching Christmas gifts for sale at Tayside and Fife’s football clubs

Christmas is just around the corner – but it isn’t always easy to buy gifts for die-hard football fans.

Luckily, clubs make it a little easier with festive gifts hitting the shelves as December 25 approaches.

Some opt for the traditional Sata hat, while others sell much louder festive garments.

We have taken a look at some of the more eye-catching Christmas gifts being sold by our local football clubs.

1. Dundee FC Hawaiian Christmas shirt

Kicking off the list are these festive numbers from Dundee FC.

The vibrant Hawaiian-style Christmas shirt and Christmas hoodie are sure to turn a few heads as the festive fixtures start coming thick and fast.

Both will set Dee fans back £35.

Other festive offerings from Dundee fans include a zippy Father Christmas and a soft toy reindeer sporting a Dark Blues shirt.

Christmas mugs and baubles are also available.

2. Dundee United Santa jumper

Across Tannadice Street, Dundee United are also getting into the festive spirit.

But there is bad news for adult fans keen to get their hands on this bright Christmas jumper as it only comes in kids’ sizes.

The “stunning” number sports an image of Father Christmas wearing a tangerine Santa suit.

Infant sizes cost £20, while youth sizes will set fans back £25.

3. United ‘gonk’ and Tangerine snowglobe

Dundee United’s Christmas offerings don’t end at the traditional jumper.

In addition to appropriate tangerine Santa hats, fans can also purchase a club-themed ‘gonk’ – a gnome-like soft toy – and a United snow globe.

Described as this season’s “must-have”, the snow globe comes in at £15.

4. Dunfermline Athletic Sammy the Tammy jumper

Dunfermline Athletic’s Christmas offering is a special Sammy the Tammy jumper, featuring one of this season’s most spectacular designs.

This festive number – expertly modelled by player Sam Young – features the club mascot flying over East End Park with reindeer donning Pars scarves.

Available in sizes from XS to 4XL, the jumper costs between £29.99 and £34.99.

5. Raith Rovers festive jumpers

There will be no mistaking which club you support with these Raith Rovers jumpers, as the club bring two bold Christmas designs to the table.

One is a more traditional festive jumper with the crest, while the other also features a large crest and snow falling on Stark’s Park.

Both jumpers are sold for £35.

In addition to the jumpers, the club sells a branded Santa gift sack and a Santa Stop Here sign.

6. ‘Santa is a Montrose fan’

A selection of Montrose Christmas jumpers is on sale with apparel partner RJM Sports.

Included in the line-up is a sweatshirt with the bold claim that “Santa is a Montrose fan” and another with the words “ho ho ho” featuring the club badge.

Other offerings include a reindeer holding up a Montrose scarf.

7. Brechin tree decoration

Rounding off our list is perhaps the most subtle choice – a “beautiful” glass Christmas decoration offered by Brechin City.

The tree decoration features a transparent image of the club crest coming in at just £5.