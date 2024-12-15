7 eye-catching Christmas gifts for sale at Tayside and Fife’s football clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

7 eye-catching Christmas gifts for sale at Tayside and Fife’s football clubs

Among the items for sale is a Dundee United 'gonk' and a Hawaiian Dundee FC shirt.

A series of Christmas gifts are on offer from the area's football clubs. Image: Dundee FC/Dundee United
A series of Christmas gifts are on offer from the area's football clubs. Image: Dundee FC/Dundee United
By Andrew Robson

Christmas is just around the corner – but it isn’t always easy to buy gifts for die-hard football fans.

Luckily, clubs make it a little easier with festive gifts hitting the shelves as December 25 approaches.

Some opt for the traditional Sata hat, while others sell much louder festive garments.

We have taken a look at some of the more eye-catching Christmas gifts being sold by our local football clubs.

1. Dundee FC Hawaiian Christmas shirt

The Hawaiian style Christmas shirt and hoodie.
The Hawaiian-style Christmas shirt and hoodie. Image: Dundee FC

Kicking off the list are these festive numbers from Dundee FC.

The vibrant Hawaiian-style Christmas shirt and Christmas hoodie are sure to turn a few heads as the festive fixtures start coming thick and fast.

Both will set Dee fans back £35.

Other festive offerings from Dundee fans include a zippy Father Christmas and a soft toy reindeer sporting a Dark Blues shirt.

Christmas mugs and baubles are also available.

2. Dundee United Santa jumper

The Dundee United Christmas jumper
The Christmas jumper. Image: Dundee United

Across Tannadice Street, Dundee United are also getting into the festive spirit.

But there is bad news for adult fans keen to get their hands on this bright Christmas jumper as it only comes in kids’ sizes.

The “stunning” number sports an image of Father Christmas wearing a tangerine Santa suit.

Infant sizes cost £20, while youth sizes will set fans back £25.

3. United ‘gonk’ and Tangerine snowglobe

United 'Gonk' and Snowglobe.
The United ‘gonk’ and snowglobe. Image: Dundee United

Dundee United’s Christmas offerings don’t end at the traditional jumper.

In addition to appropriate tangerine Santa hats, fans can also purchase a club-themed ‘gonk’ – a gnome-like soft toy – and a United snow globe.

Described as this season’s “must-have”, the snow globe comes in at £15.

4. Dunfermline Athletic Sammy the Tammy jumper

Dunfermline Christmas jumper
Dunfermline’s Sammy the Tammy festive jumper. Image: Dunfermline Athletic

Dunfermline Athletic’s Christmas offering is a special Sammy the Tammy jumper, featuring one of this season’s most spectacular designs.

This festive number – expertly modelled by player Sam Young – features the club mascot flying over East End Park with reindeer donning Pars scarves.

Available in sizes from XS to 4XL, the jumper costs between £29.99 and £34.99.

5. Raith Rovers festive jumpers

Raith Rovers Christmas jumpers.
Raith Rovers’ Christmas jumpers. Image: Raith Rovers

There will be no mistaking which club you support with these Raith Rovers jumpers, as the club bring two bold Christmas designs to the table.

One is a more traditional festive jumper with the crest, while the other also features a large crest and snow falling on Stark’s Park.

Both jumpers are sold for £35.

In addition to the jumpers, the club sells a branded Santa gift sack and a Santa Stop Here sign.

6. ‘Santa is a Montrose fan’

 

 

Montrose Christmas jumpers.
Montrose Christmas jumpers. Image: RJM Sports

A selection of Montrose Christmas jumpers is on sale with apparel partner RJM Sports.

Included in the line-up is a sweatshirt with the bold claim that “Santa is a Montrose fan” and another with the words “ho ho ho” featuring the club badge.

Other offerings include a reindeer holding up a Montrose scarf.

7. Brechin tree decoration

Brechin Christmas decoration
Brechin Christmas decoration. Image: Brechin City

Rounding off our list is perhaps the most subtle choice – a “beautiful” glass Christmas decoration offered by Brechin City.

The tree decoration features a transparent image of the club crest coming in at just £5.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee and Burnley owners have announced a strategic partnership.
Dundee and Burnley - what does the 'strategic partnership' mean for the Dark Blues?
Scott Robertson with wife Sam, and daughters Harper and Ella.
Wife's tribute to 'incredibly witty' former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer who died after…
Lyall Cameron thanks skipper Simon Murray after making it 4-1 to Dundee against Motherwell. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Incredible stat revealed as Dundee's progress compared to last year's top-six chase
2
Former Dundee FC youth player Scott Robertson has died
Tributes as former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer dies aged 35
Scott Tiffoney was in fine form. Image: SNS
Dundee's Scott Tiffoney provides new contract update and says there is more to come…
Five players from DFC were at the Kingsway building today to help with the Help for Kids toys appeal. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Pictures as Dundee FC stars get into Christmas spirit by supporting toy appeal
4
Dundee star Lyall Cameron over the years.
Lyall Cameron's 100 Dundee appearances in focus - which club legends has he surpassed…
Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Dundee FC star Antonio Portales linked with top flight Mexican side
Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty plans to make the most of 'crazy' schedule ahead of…
Dundee players dismayed after defeat at Aberdeen last time out. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
LEE WILKIE: Why another mid-season break is perfectly timed for Dundee

Conversation