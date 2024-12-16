Invergowrie flood victims told risk of repeat is ‘minimal to nil’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Invergowrie flood victims told risk of repeat is ‘minimal to nil’

Council officers say Invergowrie was hit by a surge of water from a burst embankment during Storm Babet.

By Morag Lindsay
Flooded street in Invergowrie, with crew of rescue boat wading through water beside it
Invergowrie residents had to be rescued from their homes during the flooding. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Invergowrie flooding victims are being told there is close to zero chance of a repeat of the events that brought chaos to their streets during Storm Babet.

Residents had to be rescued from their homes by boat as the village was battered by rain last October.

Perth and Kinross Council bosses have investigated the response.

And they say Invergowrie was hit with a surge of water as a result of a collapsed earth embankment on the Balruddery Burn.

Men in yellow hi-vis gear pointing sat Invergowrie street with cars floating in deep flood water
Houses were swamped and cars written off during the flooding in Invergowie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The owner of the land where the mound was located has said there are no plans to rebuild it.

And a new report says: “In the absence of that structure being reinstated, the risk of that same situation occurring in the future is minimal/nil.”

One resident who was rescued from the floodwater in a boat last October says that’s some comfort.

But Lewis Fyall says closer attention needs to be paid to the burn that runs through the village.

“It’s not the first time Invergowrie has flooded,” he said.

“I walked by the burn two or three weeks ago and there was some kind of barrier there and a build-up of water behind it.”

Lewis Fyall and family in rescue boat being led through flooding in Invergowrie
Lewis Fyall and his family were rescued by boat. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.

Lewis added: “They really need to be looking at that burn for debris.

“There’s still a risk there.”

Invergowrie flooding part of wider Perthshire report

The Invergowrie incident is covered in a new report on Perth and Kinross Council’s response to the flooding which battered the area last October.

Much of the attention has focused on events in Perth on the weekend of October 6-8.

The council’s legal chief Lisa Simson has now admitted it was “wrong” to leave the North Inch floodgates open.

But Invergowrie’s drama came during Storm Babet in the middle of the month.

Submerged cars in Invergowrie street
The flooding in Invergowrie was extreme. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The report will be considered by the council’s scrutiny and performance committee on Wednesday.

Ms Simpson writes: “A query was also raised as to whether some assurance could be given regarding the flooding in Invergowrie as a result of the Balruddery Burn embankment/causeway failure.

“The committee are advised that the failure of the earth embankment/causeway increased the extent and severity of flooding both locally and in the downstream catchment area which includes Invergowrie.”

Portrait of Lisa Simpson smiling in Perth street
Lisa Simpson wrote the report. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She explains the embankment was located across the boundary in the Angus Council area.

It’s likely Sepa would have to issue a licence before it could be reinstated.

But the landowner has confirmed to Angus council officers that there are no plans to rebuild it.

Officers satisfied threat came from embankment build-up

Ms Simpson says: “Officers cannot advise the committee to what degree Invergowrie or other areas would have been flooded had the embankment not existed.

“This is, however, something which residents’ insurers will be looking to determine
when processing claims for damage to property.”

Rescuers carrying stretcher followed by a police officer walking away from flooded Invergowrie street
Scenes from the emergency response to the flooding in Invergowrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She goes on: “From an assurance perspective however, officers are satisfied that the significant threat came from the fact that floodwater was able to build up behind the earth embankment which then gave way, releasing a significant volume of water into the Balruddery Burn in a short period of time.

“In the absence of that structure being reinstated, the risk of that same situation occurring in the future is minimal/nil.”

More from Perth & Kinross

The latest care inspections include Kincairney House in Perth
Care round-up: Missing medical info at Perthshire home and deep clean ordered at Arbroath…
Ben Douglas
'Selfish' Ninewells Hospital worker from Perth spared jail for pill-stealing spree
First Minister John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North
John Swinney hails budget rise for Perth and Kinross council as it mulls huge…
A Staffordshire Bull Terrier Dog similar to Zara. Stock image.
Killer Staffy destroyed after savage attack on Labrador in Highland Perthshire
The data was used by the health records department at Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire woman 'felt sick' after THIRD NHS Tayside data breach
2
Cultybraggan Camp featured on Four in a Bed
Perthshire camp operators defend managers after Four in a Bed TV appearance
12
Henry Farron will be laid to rest in Blair Atholl. Image: Police Scotland
Perthshire funeral to be held for man, 20, hit by car in Edinburgh
Blain Ross inside St John's Bar and Restaurant, Perth
Perth flood victim's relief as council admits wrongdoing over North Inch floodgates
6
Killiecrankie House. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Global recognition for Highland Perthshire venues in prestigious awards
Perth Airport
Perth Airport warns drone users to 'fly responsibly' ahead of Christmas spike

Conversation