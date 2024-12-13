Council admits it was ‘wrong’ to leave Perth floodgates open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Council admits it was ‘wrong’ to leave Perth floodgates open

The admission is contained in a long-awaited report on last October's Perth floodgates fiasco

By Morag Lindsay
Men in yellow hi vis gear standing next to open flood gate as filthy brown water pours through from River Tay
Council and Tayside Contracts workers at the North Inch as water pours through the floodgates on October 8 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross Council has admitted it was wrong to leave the North Inch floodgates open during torrential rain last October.

The blunder is acknowledged several times in a long-awaited report on the Perth floodgates fiasco.

Residents were forced to flee their homes, and properties beside the North Inch suffered millions of pounds worth of damage as the River Tay burst its banks.

An amber weather warning had been issued for the weekend of October 6-8 2023.

But the council later admitted there were too few trained staff on duty to close all of the gates in Perth’s £25 million flood defences.

Fire engine and firefighters on street as others wade through knee-deep water in basement properties.
Fire crews went to the rescue of North Inch residents after the floodgates were left open. Image: Supplied.

In a new report, the council’s legal chief Lisa Simpson writes: “With the benefit of hindsight, in relation to the floodgates on the North Inch, this was the wrong decision.”

She goes on to say it “may likely have contributed to the degree of flood damage sustained by a small number of the total properties affected.”

The report details the council’s response to the flooding that battered Perth and other areas on October 6-8.

And despite the admission of wrongdoing, Ms Simpson defends the systems it had in place.

Lisa Simpson portrait
Lisa Simpson is the council’s Strategic Lead for Legal & Governance Services. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She says residents can have confidence that the problems were not due to “systematic failure” of the Perth flood prevention scheme OR the council’s emergency procedures.

But she writes: “Inadequate staffing resources over that weekend and the unexpected severity of the weather event undermined the quality of our response on that occasion.”

Council insurers accept impact of North Inch floodgates failure

The report will go to the council’s scrutiny and performance committee on Wednesday.

It comes 14 months after homes and businesses around the North Inch suffered catastrophic flooding.

Bell’s Sports Centre was among the casualties.

Bell's Sports entre surrounded by flood water
Bell’s Sports Centre was swamped. Image: Supplied.

The venue was hit with a £2m repair bill and has never re-opened.

Victims have been calling on the council to accept liability.

They told The Courier they were still waiting for answers on the anniversary of the flooding.

Ms Simpson now writes: “The scrutiny and performance committee understand that council’s insurers have carried out their own independent assessment to determine what, if any, impact the delay in closing the gates had on each of the affected properties.

ALan Morgan and Donna Gibson with metal flood barriers whivh they place against the doors of ABC Nursery, Perth
ABC nursery owner Alan Morgan and manager Donna Gibson are still getting over the flooding. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We understand that the insurers have accepted that the failure to close floodgates likely impacted the extent of the flood damage experienced in relation to a small number of the total properties affected; and that settlement offers have already been or are due to be made.

“The Scrutiny Review can make no further comment on the matter of liability.”

Changes made to prevent repeat of North Inch floodgates fiasco

Ms Simpson’s report is written on behalf of the committee.

And it comes after councillors heard evidence from partners such as Sepa, Scottish Water and SSE Renewables.

All defended their actions on the weekend of October 6-8.

Man walking through water on North Inch, Perth, carrying dog in his arms
The North Inch was swamped after the floodgates were left open. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Ms Simpson says the council has introduced a number of changes in the aftermath of the flooding.

These include the purchase of new lightweight flood barriers, which are quicker to install in an emergency.

Parking and community wardens have also had training so they can help to close the floodgates.

Officers’ decision was risk-based but wrong

Former Executive Director for Communities Barbara Renton was in charge of the council’s response on the weekend of October 6-8.

She was criticised after initially appearing to blame Sepa for failing to make the flood threat clear.

Barbare Renton portrait
Barbara Renton was in overall command on the weekend of the flooding.

She went on to take early retirement in January this year after 34 years with the council.

Ms Simpson writes: “The committee acknowledges the resource pressures experienced that weekend and accepts that officers took a risk-based decision, taking into account the data available to them at the time, their professional knowledge and experience and an assessment of the situation on the ground.

“Nonetheless the committee agrees that the decision not to close the floodgates was, with hindsight, the wrong decision.”

Conversation