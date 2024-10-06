Perth floodgates fiasco: Victims still waiting for answers a year on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth floodgates fiasco: Victims still waiting for answers a year on

It's a year ago this weekend since properties around Perth's North Inch were swamped after nearby council floodgates were left open. So what's changed?

By Morag Lindsay
ALan Morgan and Donna Gibson with metal flood barriers whivh they place against the doors of ABC Nursery, Perth
ABC Nursery owner Alan Morgan and manager Donna Gibson with the flood barriers they install whenever bad weather is forecast. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth residents and businesses whose homes and livelihoods were wrecked in last October’s catastrophic flooding say they’re still waiting for a proper explanation a year on.

Dozens of properties along the city’s North Inch were deluged during the weekend of October 7-8 last year.

Blame quickly pointed to Perth and Kinross Council after it emerged that a nearby floodgate had been left open, allowing water from the fast-rising River Tay to spill across the park.

An amber weather warning had been in place as the region was battered with torrential rain.

But the council later admitted there were too few trained staff on duty that weekend to close all of the gates in time.

Fire crew on street and people up to their knees in basement properties in Perth
Fire crews helped residents in basement properties around the North inch last October. Image: Supplied.

An interim report in June detailed some of the steps that have been taken to avoid a repeat of the disaster.

These include the purchase of lighter flood barriers which can be closed more quickly in an emergency.

Council workers closing floodgates beside River Tay in perth
Council bosses say they are looking at ways to speed up the system for closing Perth’s floodgates. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

But councillors say they are still waiting for a final report on the incident.

And locals say they have been given no evidence that lessons have been learned – and no confidence that they will be better protected in future.

Perth floodgates failure to blame for damage, say victims

Alan Morgan’s ABC Nursery on Rose Terrace was among those flooded.

Staff and children have spent the last year working around the damage to the basement and substantial repairs to the building.

Alan Morgan and Donna Gibson standing next to ABC Nursery banner on railings outside nursery on Rose Terrace, perth.
Alan Morgan and ABC nursery manager Donna Gibson reflect on last October’s Perth floodgates controversy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They have also been working with the council’s early years team to restore the nursery’s rating after it was downgraded by inspectors during the upheaval.

Alan and his team had put the building’s own flood barriers in place when they saw the weather warning last October.

And it still irks him that the council didn’t take the same care.

“The flood happened because the floodgate wasn’t shut,” he said.

“That’s a fact.

“And however you dress it up, this was down to incompetence by someone, or more than one someone, at the council.”

filthy water pouring across grass from open space in flood defences
Water pouring across the North Inch from the open floodgate. Image Alan Morgan
Exterior of basement property with filthy floodwater up to windows
The flooding outside ABC nursery last October. Image: Alan Morgan.

Perth businessman Blain Ross’s nearby property was also flooded.

The St John’s Bar and Restaurant boss has repeatedly called on the council to admit it was negligent.

He says he has made a series of suggestions, including training fire crews to operate the Perth floodgates.

But he claims emails frequently go unanswered.

And as the anniversary dawns, Blain says he no faith in the measures the council has put in place over the last year.

Blain Ross in St John's Bar and Restaurant, Perth
Blain Ross. Image: Elliott Cansfield.

“The interim report was rushed out,” he said.

“And when I’ve tried to engage with the council I’ve got nowhere.

“There’s been no substantive change in the council’s processes. And I have no confidence that it would be handled any better if it happened again this weekend.”

Councillor calls for Perth floodgates facts

Barbara Renton, the Perth and Kinross Council official who managed the fallout from the floodgates fiasco, has since taken early retirement.

Barbara Renton
Barbara Renton retired earlier this year.

She was criticised for a statement in the immediate aftermath of the flooding which appeared to shift blame onto Sepa.

In January she said bosses from Sepa, Scottish Water and SSE had been invited to brief councillors on the roles their organisations played in the drama.

But that session only went ahead in September, more than 11 months after the event.

That meeting also heard details of a £2 million programme of sewer improvements in the area around Bell’s Sports Centre.

The building was badly flood-damaged and slated for the the axe in May.

Bell's sports centre with deep flood water outside
Bell’s Sports Centre after it flooded in October. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

However, the public are now being consulted on a new plan to re-open it as an unheated sports arena.

The u-turn is due in large part to the Scottish Water works.

But eyebrows were raised after last month’s meeting heard the programme had come as “a surprise” to officers.

Councillor John Duff heads the Conservative opposition on Perth and Kinross Council.

He says it’s “extremely unsatisfactory” that the council has still not completed its investigation into the flooding last October.

John Duff in suit and tie with blue Conservative rosette
Councillor John Duff. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

“At the time, the SNP administration said it wanted an urgent examination of the facts,” he said.

“A year on, the pain and misery continues and people still don’t have the answers they deserve.

“A clear and transparent account of the details is long overdue.”

Council defends flooding response

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson told The Courier the impact of the October 2023 flooding “remains a key part of the council’s focus going forward”.

They added: “Since last year we have carried out an in-depth assessment of that impact and developed a Severe Weather Improvement Plan.”

Group of onlookers watch as the River Tay rises in Perth during flooding in October 2023
Council bosses are reviewing the Perth floodgates procedure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

This, they said, has been considered in detail by the scrutiny and performance committee at various meetings from November 2023 to June 2024.

“Claims for damage from flooding are being dealt with directly by the council’s insurers,” added the spokesperson.

“And we will provide an update to elected members as soon as we are able to.”

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council has responded to the criticism of the floodgates failure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They also pointed to a report which went to the climate change and sustainability committee in August, detailing the council’s severe weather response arrangements.

The spokesperson added: “As previously reported, we are considering whether some of the Perth Flood Scheme gates should be kept permanently closed and the potential for using alternative/additional barrier systems which could positively impact on the time and resources needed in a flooding event.”

Conversation