Perthshire funeral to be held for man, 20, hit by car in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire funeral to be held for man, 20, hit by car in Edinburgh

Henry Farron will be laid to rest in Blair Atholl.

By James Simpson
Henry Farron will be laid to rest in Blair Atholl. Image: Police Scotland
Henry Farron will be laid to rest in Blair Atholl. Image: Police Scotland

A funeral is set to take place in Perthshire for a 20-year-old man hit by a car in Edinburgh.

Henry Farron, 20, died after being struck by the vehicle on the capital’s Dundee Street on December 1.

It is understood Henry was living in Edinburgh but has family links to Blair Atholl, where his funeral will take place later this month.

In a statement released following his death, Henry’s family said: “We are heartbroken by the death of our beloved son and brother Henry.

“He will be so very much missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Vale of Atholl Pipe Band’s tribute to former piper Henry Farron

Henry is a former member of The Vale of Atholl Pipe Band.

In a post on Facebook, the group said: “The band were shocked and devastated to hear the news that Henry Farron was tragically killed.

“Henry was a piper in our Grade 4 band a few seasons ago.

“He was a friendly, hard-working and talented young man who has been taken too soon and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Following his death, a fundraising page was set up in his memory.

Henry ‘was always full of joy’

It said: “Henry was always full of joy; a great personality with a cheeky, contagious grin who never failed to lighten up any room.

“He had a heart of gold and always was cracking jokes, making people laugh, and generally took life lightly, seeing the fun side in everything.

“He was passionate (about) many things, including wildlife, fishing and music.”

In a funeral notice, Henry is described as a “much-loved son of Brian and Georgina, loving brother of George, Barney, Patrick, Eliza, Sarah, Sandie and James, a dear nephew, grandson and a great friend to many”.

His service will be held at Blair Atholl Church next Friday (December 20) at 12.30pm with an interment in the churchyard after, to which all family and friends are invited.

More from Perth & Kinross

Blain Ross inside St John's Bar and Restaurant, Perth
Perth flood victim's relief as council admits wrongdoing over North Inch floodgates
Killiecrankie House. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Global recognition for Highland Perthshire venues in prestigious awards
Perth Airport
Perth Airport warns drone users to 'fly responsibly' ahead of Christmas spike
Angela Newlands at an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.
Mum cleared of Perthshire murder jailed for conning Angus OAPs in fake baby scam
missing Perthshire dog found dead
Perthshire couple heartbroken as week-long search for missing dog ends in tragedy
3
ATM withdrawal
Perth carer took resident's bank card on Christmas Eve and used nearly £10k
Men in yellow hi vis gear standing next to open flood gate as filthy brown water pours through from River Tay
Council admits it was 'wrong' to leave Perth floodgates open
12
Chalets at Double Dykes Gypsy Traveller site at Ruthvenvield near Perth
340 Perth homes approved despite 'racism' fears from nearby Traveller site
2
Blairgowrie councillor Caroline Shiers in front of river and bridge in centre of town
152 new Blairgowrie houses approved, despite 90-plus objections
A selfie of Danni Menzies.
Perthshire TV host Danni Menzies shares start of her egg freezing journey

Conversation