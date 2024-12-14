Perthshire funeral to be held for man, 20, hit by car in Edinburgh

A funeral is set to take place in Perthshire for a 20-year-old man hit by a car in Edinburgh.

Henry Farron, 20, died after being struck by the vehicle on the capital’s Dundee Street on December 1.

It is understood Henry was living in Edinburgh but has family links to Blair Atholl, where his funeral will take place later this month.

In a statement released following his death, Henry’s family said: “We are heartbroken by the death of our beloved son and brother Henry.

“He will be so very much missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Vale of Atholl Pipe Band’s tribute to former piper Henry Farron

Henry is a former member of The Vale of Atholl Pipe Band.

In a post on Facebook, the group said: “The band were shocked and devastated to hear the news that Henry Farron was tragically killed.

“Henry was a piper in our Grade 4 band a few seasons ago.

“He was a friendly, hard-working and talented young man who has been taken too soon and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”

Following his death, a fundraising page was set up in his memory.

Henry ‘was always full of joy’

It said: “Henry was always full of joy; a great personality with a cheeky, contagious grin who never failed to lighten up any room.

“He had a heart of gold and always was cracking jokes, making people laugh, and generally took life lightly, seeing the fun side in everything.

“He was passionate (about) many things, including wildlife, fishing and music.”

In a funeral notice, Henry is described as a “much-loved son of Brian and Georgina, loving brother of George, Barney, Patrick, Eliza, Sarah, Sandie and James, a dear nephew, grandson and a great friend to many”.

His service will be held at Blair Atholl Church next Friday (December 20) at 12.30pm with an interment in the churchyard after, to which all family and friends are invited.