What does travel writer and new girl in town Helen Moat love about Broughty Ferry

A self-confessed winter-phobe, Broughty Ferry-based Helen Moat has travelled the world in a quest to embrace winter living.

This year, the travel writer is ready to enjoy her first Scottish winter in and around her new home in Broughty Ferry.

What does Helen Moat love about her new home?

Originally from Northern Ireland, Helen lived in the Peak District for many years. She and her husband Tom made the move to Broughty Ferry in search of George MacKay Brown’s “drama of dark and light played out.”

“My husband is Glaswegian we had long planned to move on with our lives – we came up here last winter and decided that we would really like to retire to Scotland.

“I wanted to be near the sea, near the mountains and near city facilities so Broughty Ferry really delivers for us.”

Favourite Ferry hang-outs

Helen loves the independent shops and businesses that Broughty Ferry has to offer. If she’s out for a coffee, Bowmans Coffee House on Brooke Street has become a firm favourite.

“It’s really friendly with a nice atmosphere,” she enthuses. “I have also just joined a book club at The Bookhouse Broughty Ferry, which I hope is going to be a nice way to meet local people.”

She has noticed that: “people are really friendly around here, which reminds me of Northern Ireland.”

She and Tom also love spending time at Barnhill Rock Garden, which she feels is one of the area’s less-known attractions. “Sometimes we are the only people there.”

Proximity to city life in Dundee

Another attraction of Broughty Ferry is that Helen can easily avail of all that Dundee has to offer.

“We went to the Mills Observatory and were able to view Saturn with it’s rings recently, which was really special.”

Other favourite spots in Dundee include HMS Unicorn, DCA and the V&A. “I love the V&A, the café is really good there with views over the water and the building itself is beautiful.”

Helen tackles SAD by getting out whatever the weather

A move further north seems like an odd choice for someone who struggles with seasonal blues but Helen is looking forward to the challenge.

Her new book, While the Earth Holds Its Breath, documents her journey from her home in the north of England to the Arctic Circle and Japan. All the while looking for ways to help her cope with Seasonal Affective Disorder.

“I had been to the Arctic Circle in the polar night and I discovered that people there don’t really suffer from the winter blues.

“I wanted to find out why did they not have an issue when they have several months of near total darkness.”

In her visits to Finland and Asia she learned that people don’t hide indoors from the cold and dark.

They keep active and go outside even in the depths of winter.

“You just work with the darkness rather than against it,” explains the author.

“We have done so many walks this week where we were walking into the dusk.

“It’s absolutely beautiful seeing the stars, walking on the beach in the moonlight when there is nobody else there.”

Broughty by the sea is the perfect location for author Helen

Helen’s new home promises to be part of that coping strategy:

“Being near the sea is hugely important to me,” she says. Last week we did three beach walks at East Haven, Arbroath and Montrose.

“I love the energy. On stormy days the sea gives you energy and if you are walking at night the light on the sea is really quite magical.

With a coastal location in the bag, Helen and Tom are also keen to make the most of the short distance from Broughty Ferry to walk in the Cairngorms and Angus Glens.

What’s Helen’s advice for coping with winter blues?

Through her travels and personal experience, Helen believes that nature connection is key to embracing winter.

“I would say get out as much as you can,” she says. “Most people feel better if they have been out in nature.

“I have been doing a lot of sea glass hunting and nature-watching and that really helps me.”

She first encountered forest bathing – the art of immersing yourself in a forest setting – when she visited Japan and now wholeheartedly embraces the practice.

“There is a Japanese scientist who discovered that it improves your immune system just going in there and taking it really slowly.

“Trees are actually good for you!”

Take time for friends, food and celebrations

Helen believes that community also has an important part to play in getting us through the dark days of winter.

“Getting involved in something like a book club or just enjoying time with friends and family.

“Food is really important in winter. Cooking good food, warming comfort food and that also comes into celebrations such as Burns Night, which I think Scotland is really good at.”