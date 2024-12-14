Where and when to see 3 great Angus charity tractor runs this Christmas

Farmer Christmas is set to deliver an Angus treat over the festive season.

Three Angus charity tractor runs will take to local roads, aiming to raise a sackful of charity cash.

The events are now firmly established as a seasonal tradition.

And for some youngsters the sight and sound of the tractor convoy has become as much part of the excitement around Christmas as waiting on Santa’s sleigh.

Families love seeing the brightly-lit machines of all sizes.

And the farmers go the extra mile to make sure they are in the running for the prize of the best decorated tractor.

Some participants even brave the road run in vintage tractors without a cab.

Last year almost 150 tractors joined the area’s biggest run, organised by Forfar JAC. It alone raised £5,500.

Here are the dates and timings of the three charity tractor runs taking place in Angus.

Forfar JAC

When: Tuesday December 24

Timing and route: The run starts from Pluckerston Farm, near Kirriemuir, 2.30pm for a 3:30pm start.

Heading to Westmuir, then Kirriemuir (Lindsay St, Glamis Road, town centre, Brechin Road), Checkiefield, Padanaram and Forfar (finishing at the former mart premises).

Funds raised go to Angus Toy Appeal and Forfar JAC.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/forfar-jac-tractor-run

Angus Charity Road Run 2024

When: Friday December 27

Timing and route: Leaves from Alan Davie Transport yard near Duntrune, gathering at 10am for a 10:30am start.

Organised by Lewis Aitchison, Alison MacRury and Iain MacRury

Passing through Newbigging, Craigton, Monikie, Craichie, Bowriefauld and lunch stop at Slade Farm, Carmyllie. Return via Redford.

All donations going to Broughty Ferry RNLI.

Strathmore JAC annual Tractor Run

When: Tuesday December 31

Timing and route: Starting at Piperdam Leisure Resort, 2pm for a 2:30pm start.

Heading through Newtyle, Meigle, Alyth, Blairgowrie and finishing at East of Scotland Farmers in Coupar Angus.

Raising funds for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/page/strathmorejacairambulance