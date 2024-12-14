Where and when to see 3 great Angus charity tractor runs this Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where and when to see 3 great Angus charity tractor runs this Christmas

Decorated tractors will hit the roads of Angus to raise money for charity, starting on Christmas Eve with a Forfar JAC convoy which totalled 150 machines last year.

By Graham Brown

Farmer Christmas is set to deliver an Angus treat over the festive season.

Three Angus charity tractor runs will take to local roads, aiming to raise a sackful of charity cash.

The events are now firmly established as a seasonal tradition.

And for some youngsters the sight and sound of the tractor convoy has become as much part of the excitement around Christmas as waiting on Santa’s sleigh.

Angus charity tractor run.
One of the decorated machines in last year’s charity tractor run organised by Forfar JAC. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Families love seeing the brightly-lit machines of all sizes.

And the farmers go the extra mile to make sure they are in the running for the prize of the best decorated tractor.

Some participants even brave the road run in vintage tractors without a cab.

Last year almost 150 tractors joined the area’s biggest run, organised by Forfar JAC. It alone raised £5,500.

Here are the dates and timings of the three charity tractor runs taking place in Angus.

Forfar JAC

When: Tuesday December 24

Timing and route: The run starts from Pluckerston Farm, near Kirriemuir, 2.30pm for a 3:30pm start.

Heading to Westmuir, then Kirriemuir (Lindsay St, Glamis Road, town centre, Brechin Road), Checkiefield, Padanaram and Forfar (finishing at the former mart premises).

Funds raised go to Angus Toy Appeal and Forfar JAC.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/forfar-jac-tractor-run

Angus Charity Road Run 2024

When: Friday December 27

Timing and route: Leaves from Alan Davie Transport yard near Duntrune, gathering at 10am for a 10:30am start.

Organised by Lewis Aitchison, Alison MacRury and Iain MacRury

Passing through Newbigging, Craigton, Monikie, Craichie, Bowriefauld and lunch stop at Slade Farm, Carmyllie. Return via Redford.

All donations going to Broughty Ferry RNLI.

Strathmore JAC annual Tractor Run

When: Tuesday December 31

Timing and route: Starting at Piperdam Leisure Resort, 2pm for a 2:30pm start.

Heading through Newtyle, Meigle, Alyth, Blairgowrie and finishing at East of Scotland Farmers in Coupar Angus.

Raising funds for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

You can donate at www.justgiving.com/page/strathmorejacairambulance

Conversation