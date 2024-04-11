Piperdam: Sales at Tayside resort ‘exceed expectations’ say new owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Piperdam: Sales at Tayside resort ‘exceed expectations’ say new owners

The 650-acre Angus lodge resort is now owned by Away Resorts Limited.

By Rob McLaren
Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort.
Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort.

Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort in Angus saw a sales rise in its first year under new ownership.

Away Resorts Limited acquired previous Piperdam owner Coppergreen Developments in January 2022.

Newly filed accounts, for the year ending December 31 2022, show sales rose to £7.8 million, compared to £6.9m in 2021. Pre-tax profits fell from £2.8m to £2m in the financial period.

Away Resorts founder Carl Castledine said demand following Covid restrictions “exceeded expectations” in his report accompanying the accounts.

He said: “The effect of Covid-19 on the business and hospitality industry as a whole continued into 2022 after a challenging 2021.

“Similar to 2021, on reopening of the park the demand for breaks in the UK far exceeded expectations meaning we saw stronger than usual occupancy and tariff rates for the rest of 2022.

One of the holiday lodges at Piperdam.

“This was in spite of continuing restrictions even after reopening.

“Functions continued to be a struggle from 2021 as larger events had to be cancelled due to restrictions in place, which legally ended in March 2022.

“The rebook rates for weddings into future periods were strong though.

“Other areas of ancillary spend were also hit by restrictions throughout the pandemic including food and beverage, activities, soft play and leisure.”

Complex ‘sale and leaseback’ arrangement

The accounts also detail a sale and leaseback agreement the new owners made in their first year.

This agreement, signed in November 2022, saw the freehold land at Piperdam resort sold for £18.25m to an unnamed party.

Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort will pay an annual rent on the leased element of £556,709 for the next 60 years.

At the end of the agreement, the company will have the option to buy back the land.

Piperdam’s key performance indicators heading in right direction

Lodge occupancy nudged up a percentage point to 85% for the days it was open in 2022 compared to 2021.

The average nightly tariff increased to £259 from £179 the previous year.

Meanwhile retail revenue increased by 41% and leisure sales rose by 54%.

Piperdam’s staff numbers had 99 members of staff during the year.

At the time of the acquisition, Mr Castledine said: “Coppergreen’s prime locations and leadership in sustainability will further enhance our offer as we look to provide perfect holiday destinations for UK holiday makers.”

More from Business

An investigation by The Daily Telegraph has found China is flooding the UK with fake stamps (Rui Vieira/PA)
China ‘flooding Britain with counterfeit Royal Mail stamps’
Some of the world’s largest insurers are failing to protect ‘both people and planet’ (Yui Mok/ PA)
Insurers failing to protect people and planet with investment choices – charity
A new ‘visit a heat pump’ scheme allows people to see the clean heating tech in a home near them to help families make the switch from boilers (Alamy/PA)
New ‘visit a heat pump’ scheme aims to help householders make clean tech switch
House sales are expected to bounce upwards in the months ahead, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Property sales expectations put spring in the step of the housing market
Concerns have been raised over staff quitting NHS jobs for work outside the service (Peter Byrne/PA)
Concern as many NHS staff look for jobs outside health service
Victims of holiday scams are losing £765 on average, according to Lloyds Bank (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Fake flights and missing motorhomes among common holiday scams, says bank
The release of the latest official inflation data in the US showed that prices rose faster than expected last month (Martin Keene/PA)
US stocks dive after inflation data dampens hopes of interest rate cuts
Silberlime Limited's factory at Banbeath Road, Leven, Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Workers told of plans to close Fife factory which employs 100 staff
Sir Anthony Hooper said he told Paula Vennells cases against subpostmasters ‘didn’t make sense’ (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Mediation chairman told Paula Vennells subpostmaster cases ‘didn’t make sense’
Industry minister Alan Mak has been accused of ‘avoiding’ engagement with workers during recent visits to steel plants (Ben Birchall/PA)
Government minister accused of avoiding engagement with steelworkers

Conversation