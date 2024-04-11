Piperdam: Sales at Tayside resort ‘exceed expectations’ say new owners

Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort in Angus saw a sales rise in its first year under new ownership.

Away Resorts Limited acquired previous Piperdam owner Coppergreen Developments in January 2022.

Newly filed accounts, for the year ending December 31 2022, show sales rose to £7.8 million, compared to £6.9m in 2021. Pre-tax profits fell from £2.8m to £2m in the financial period.

Away Resorts founder Carl Castledine said demand following Covid restrictions “exceeded expectations” in his report accompanying the accounts.

He said: “The effect of Covid-19 on the business and hospitality industry as a whole continued into 2022 after a challenging 2021.

“Similar to 2021, on reopening of the park the demand for breaks in the UK far exceeded expectations meaning we saw stronger than usual occupancy and tariff rates for the rest of 2022.

“This was in spite of continuing restrictions even after reopening.

“Functions continued to be a struggle from 2021 as larger events had to be cancelled due to restrictions in place, which legally ended in March 2022.

“The rebook rates for weddings into future periods were strong though.

“Other areas of ancillary spend were also hit by restrictions throughout the pandemic including food and beverage, activities, soft play and leisure.”

Complex ‘sale and leaseback’ arrangement

The accounts also detail a sale and leaseback agreement the new owners made in their first year.

This agreement, signed in November 2022, saw the freehold land at Piperdam resort sold for £18.25m to an unnamed party.

Piperdam Golf & Leisure Resort will pay an annual rent on the leased element of £556,709 for the next 60 years.

At the end of the agreement, the company will have the option to buy back the land.

Piperdam’s key performance indicators heading in right direction

Lodge occupancy nudged up a percentage point to 85% for the days it was open in 2022 compared to 2021.

The average nightly tariff increased to £259 from £179 the previous year.

Meanwhile retail revenue increased by 41% and leisure sales rose by 54%.

Piperdam’s staff numbers had 99 members of staff during the year.

At the time of the acquisition, Mr Castledine said: “Coppergreen’s prime locations and leadership in sustainability will further enhance our offer as we look to provide perfect holiday destinations for UK holiday makers.”