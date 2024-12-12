Multi-billion-pound Fife wind farm in planning limbo for two years

Two years have elapsed since the Scottish Government received plans to build one of the world’s largest wind farms off the Fife coast.

Berwick Bank has the potential to deliver up to 4.1 gigawatts capacity — or, put another way, power up to six million homes.

It would be four times the size of the UK’s current biggest offshore energy site Seagreen, located 30km off the coast of Arbroath.

As many as 4,500 jobs could be created if the project gets the go ahead.

A section 36 application was submitted by SSE in December 2022.

But it missed out in being included in the UK government’s Contracts for Difference auction earlier this year — with SSE previously highlighting the most recent round as a milestone in its planning process.

They had originally hoped for work to start between this year and 2026, but that now looks unlikely.

And energy industry voices warn the proposals have been left “gathering dust” on a government desk.

One said First Minister John Swinney should “personally intervene” to get the ball moving and the project off the page and into action.

Berwick Bank wind farm plans ‘gathering dust’

Last week the Scottish Government announced it would be building a green energy hub in the north-east to speed-up development of renewables projects.

And on Thursday acting net zero and energy secretary Gillian Martin gave a commitment to a £150 million capital investment in offshore wind.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “This isn’t an anniversary the Scottish Government should be proud of.

“We have in Berwick Bank an offshore wind project of transformative scale, which will benefit Scotland’s economy, create jobs and give confidence to our energy supply chain.

“No country can be taken seriously in its commitment to the energy transition unless we’re consenting projects of this nature at pace.

“Talk about ‘streamlining’ the process is all well and good, but if plans are left gathering dust on a civil servants’ desk for two years, then questions must be asked.

“As Scotland marks two years since the section 36 application for Berwick Bank was submitted, the First Minister should roll up his sleeves and intervene.

“He should put the project to the top of his in-tray, grant consent and give Scotland’s clean energy sector an early Christmas present and some much-needed confidence.”

Complex applications ‘take longer’

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “A decision on Berwick Bank will be taken by ministers in due course. We cannot comment further on a live application.

“It is important the consenting process is robust to ensure that we balance the needs of all marine users whilst protecting our marine environment.

“We aim to determine offshore wind farm applications within 12 months where possible, however we have been clear that more complex applications may take longer.”