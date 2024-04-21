Delays to huge offshore wind farm off Fife coast in further blow to Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delays to huge offshore wind farm off Fife coast in further blow to Humza Yousaf

The Berwick Bank development in the outer Firth of Forth has the potential to create 4,650 jobs in Scotland.

By Adele Merson
Berwick Wind Farm proposals. Image: DC Thomson.
Berwick Wind Farm proposals. Image: DC Thomson.

Humza Yousaf’s climate goals face a fresh setback after his government was accused of “startling incompetence” over delays to a major wind farm off the coast of Fife.

The Berwick Bank development in the outer Firth of Forth has the potential to create 4,650 jobs in Scotland and power six million homes through clean energy.

But the project has not yet been consented by Scottish ministers meaning it has missed a deadline to bid for a power price guarantee from the UK Government.

The Sunday Times revealed the delay just days after the SNP-Green government at Holyrood were forced to admit emissions targets for 2030 will not be reached.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar urged ministers to explain how their “startling incompetence let this project, and the jobs it could have brought to the Scottish economy, slip away”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf faces further criticism over the delay. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

UK energy minister Andrew Bowie also warned delays to approving the wind farm project would cost jobs and “put at risk the goal to get to net zero by 2050”.

“It’s quite astonishing that in the same week as the Scottish Government has had to embarrassingly dump its decarbonisation target, they are also causing havoc with the UKs overall climate goals by dragging their feet over the Berwick Bank Offshore Windfarm”, he said.

The north-east MP added: “How much longer Green MSPs can support this failing administration remains to be seen – the public at large can see right through them. Big on announcements, woeful on delivery. Scotland deserves better.”

What’s behind the delay?

Energy giant SSE lodged plans for the development – one of the world’s largest – in December 2022.

However, without consent from Scottish ministers, it could not go into the UK government’s contracts for difference auction.

This is where developers can bid for long-term deals that guarantee a price for the power generated.

The deadline for this year’s round closed on Friday and no further auctions are planned until 2025.

Bosses say the Berwick Bank wind farm off the coast of Fife could generate up to £8.3 billion for the local economy. Image: Supplied.

This is despite the first minister last year committed to speeding up the consenting process for onshore wind farms within 12 months.

The likely delay in starting work could push up its overall cost and stall any investment by supply chain partners.

Projections by SSE indicate the wind farm would generate more than £8 billion for the UK economy as a whole over the lifetime of the project.

But it is facing opposition from leading conservation charities who say it a potential catastrophe for Scotland’s seabird population.

An SSE spokesman said: “The sooner Berwick Bank is consented, the sooner we can get on with unlocking the potential economic opportunities of offshore wind in Scotland, growing the domestic supply chain, and delivering against Scottish and UK offshore wind targets to ensure energy security for future generations.”

‘Complex’ applications may take longer

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “A decision on Berwick Bank will be taken by ministers in due course. We cannot comment on a live application.

“It is important the consenting process is robust to ensure the right projects are built in the right place at the right time in order to support industry, protect our marine environment and other sea users and maximise the economic opportunities a secure pipeline of development will bring.

They added: “We have been planning for an increase in offshore wind applications for some time and aim to determine offshore wind farm applications within 12 months where possible, however we have been clear that more complex applications may take longer.

“Each application must be considered on its own merit balancing the needs of all maritime users and the natural environment. Maintaining this balance will continue to enhance Scotland’s place as a world-leading destination for offshore wind investment.”

Conversation