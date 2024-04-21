Delays to huge offshore wind farm off Fife coast in further blow to Humza Yousaf

Humza Yousaf’s climate goals face a fresh setback after his government was accused of “startling incompetence” over delays to a major wind farm off the coast of Fife.

The Berwick Bank development in the outer Firth of Forth has the potential to create 4,650 jobs in Scotland and power six million homes through clean energy.

But the project has not yet been consented by Scottish ministers meaning it has missed a deadline to bid for a power price guarantee from the UK Government.

The Sunday Times revealed the delay just days after the SNP-Green government at Holyrood were forced to admit emissions targets for 2030 will not be reached.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar urged ministers to explain how their “startling incompetence let this project, and the jobs it could have brought to the Scottish economy, slip away”.

UK energy minister Andrew Bowie also warned delays to approving the wind farm project would cost jobs and “put at risk the goal to get to net zero by 2050”.

“It’s quite astonishing that in the same week as the Scottish Government has had to embarrassingly dump its decarbonisation target, they are also causing havoc with the UKs overall climate goals by dragging their feet over the Berwick Bank Offshore Windfarm”, he said.

The north-east MP added: “How much longer Green MSPs can support this failing administration remains to be seen – the public at large can see right through them. Big on announcements, woeful on delivery. Scotland deserves better.”

What’s behind the delay?

Energy giant SSE lodged plans for the development – one of the world’s largest – in December 2022.

However, without consent from Scottish ministers, it could not go into the UK government’s contracts for difference auction.

This is where developers can bid for long-term deals that guarantee a price for the power generated.

The deadline for this year’s round closed on Friday and no further auctions are planned until 2025.

This is despite the first minister last year committed to speeding up the consenting process for onshore wind farms within 12 months.

The likely delay in starting work could push up its overall cost and stall any investment by supply chain partners.

Projections by SSE indicate the wind farm would generate more than £8 billion for the UK economy as a whole over the lifetime of the project.

But it is facing opposition from leading conservation charities who say it a potential catastrophe for Scotland’s seabird population.

An SSE spokesman said: “The sooner Berwick Bank is consented, the sooner we can get on with unlocking the potential economic opportunities of offshore wind in Scotland, growing the domestic supply chain, and delivering against Scottish and UK offshore wind targets to ensure energy security for future generations.”

‘Complex’ applications may take longer

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “A decision on Berwick Bank will be taken by ministers in due course. We cannot comment on a live application.

“It is important the consenting process is robust to ensure the right projects are built in the right place at the right time in order to support industry, protect our marine environment and other sea users and maximise the economic opportunities a secure pipeline of development will bring.

They added: “We have been planning for an increase in offshore wind applications for some time and aim to determine offshore wind farm applications within 12 months where possible, however we have been clear that more complex applications may take longer.

“Each application must be considered on its own merit balancing the needs of all maritime users and the natural environment. Maintaining this balance will continue to enhance Scotland’s place as a world-leading destination for offshore wind investment.”