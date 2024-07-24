Stephen Flynn: How Dundonian SNP chief faces new hurdles at PMQs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Stephen Flynn: How Dundonian SNP chief faces new hurdles at PMQs

The SNP Westminster leader will find it much harder than he did before the election to grab headlines every Wednesday.

Stephen Flynn will have a more difficult job grabbing headlines at Prime Minister's Questions. Image: PA.
Stephen Flynn will have a more difficult job grabbing headlines at Prime Minister's Questions. Image: PA.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Stephen Flynn made a name for himself with his two-pronged attacks on the Tories and Labour at Prime Minister’s Questions.

But the Dundee-born SNP Westminster chief faces a tougher task grabbing headlines each Wednesday.

His party is no longer the third biggest in the House of Commons, meaning he has lost his more regular slot to interrogate the prime minister.

Why does this matter?

From 2015 onwards, the SNP was comfortably the biggest group in Westminster after the Conservatives and Labour.

The nationalists gained a record 56 MPs nine years ago, in the same vote where the Lib Dems were reduced to a rump.

In two elections since then, the SNP maintained its slot as the third largest party.

Stephen Flynn became SNP Westminster leader in 2022. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

This meant Mr Flynn had a top slot each Wednesday to grill the prime minister and promote SNP soundbites to a UK-wide audience.

Crucially, the SNP leader got not one but two questions – giving him the opportunity for a follow-up to further criticise his rivals.

Even though Mr Flynn was regularly squaring off against Rishi Sunak, he used his slot to attack Labour as well.

Who takes his old slot?

Following the election, the Lib Dems are now the second biggest opposition party in Westminster – a position they occupied prior to 2010.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey will now get the opportunity to quiz the prime minister every week in parliament.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey. Image: Shutterstock.

Mr Flynn has to apply to the Speaker for a question and will be further down the running order when selected.

It’s expected he will be picked roughly every four or five weeks.

Is this due to the SNP’s bad election result?

Actually, no.

The SNP had a disastrous night on July 4, reduced to just nine MPs across Scotland.

But the nationalists would have been relegated to fourth-party status even if they had won every single seat north of the border.

That’s because the Lib Dems won 72 seats across the UK, a record success.

Is this a major concern for Stephen Flynn?

SNP insiders admit it’s frustrating the party no longer has its usual slot.

But they maintain Mr Flynn can remain an influential figure in Westminster.

Today, he used his first single-question appearance to hammer home concerns over Labour backing a two-child benefit cap. A vote the SNP had forced on Tuesday evening.

“There’s no doubt it’s disappointing we’re not getting two questions each week,” says Perth and Kinross-shire MP Pete Wishart.

General election 2024
Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

But the deputy leader added: “It’s the SNP that has led the agenda around the two-child benefit cap. We’ll continue to be an effective force.”

James Mitchell, professor of public policy at Edinburgh University, reckons the change at Westminster could hurt Mr Flynn.

He said: “What he was best at is the thing he can’t do: his performances at PMQs. He’s going to become less noticeable.”

“He will find it a completely different world,” said Orkney and Shetland Lib Dem MP Alistair Carmichael.

“Stephen Flynn is having to learn the harsh realities of downsizing.”

More from Politics

Nigel Farage was mocked by Pete Wishart.
VIDEO: Nigel Farage mocked by Perthshire's Pete Wishart during first MP speech
4
Chris Law held onto Dundee Central for the SNP. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Pollster's verdict on Dundee and SNP postal vote delay theory
2
CR0049169, Adele Merson, Aberdeen. Adele Merson and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn having a post-election sit-down interview with me about the challenges ahead for his party now it has been reduced to nine MPs, how the party begins to win back support, his priorities now he has been re-named leader at Westminster, future leadership prospects and some of his priorities on behalf of Aberdeen constituent's, including around RAAC funding. Friday, July 19th, 2024, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Dundee's Stephen Flynn on SNP leadership rumours
2
Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla are celebrating the birth of their baby girl.
Humza Yousaf and Nadia El-Nakla celebrate birth of baby girl
2
Former president Donald Trump is guided off stage after shooting. Image: Shutterstock
Donald Trump shooting: Fife academic on consequences for US presidential race
Matthew Wren stood for Reform UK in North East Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What next for Reform UK in Tayside and Fife after shock election surge?
3
Could Fife be a natural home for GB Energy? Image: DC Thomson.
Could Labour’s GB Energy be based in Fife?
3
Stephen Flynn poking fun at Rodri with a tears face following Scotland's 2-0 win over Spain.
Debate: England football rivalry – harmless fun or something more sinister?
20
Humza Yousaf.
Trust in Scottish Government fell to lowest ever level under Humza Yousaf
4
Dundee Central SNP MP Chris Law. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee and Perth SNP MPs demand Labour abolish ‘most abhorrent’ Tory policy
11

Conversation