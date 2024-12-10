Postal delay warning as Dundee woman left waiting for urgent cancer appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Postal delay warning as Dundee woman left waiting for urgent cancer appointment

By Alasdair Clark
Royal Mail Dundee postal office
Royal Mail says it has a plan in place to manage delays. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee woman was left waiting days for news of an urgent cancer appointment due to Royal Mail delays, a local MSP warns.

Royal Mail insists post is being delivered to the vast majority of addresses, with all addresses said to be receiving post every second day.

But Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra says his concern comes after changes to the postal service in the east of the city.

Since then, he says he has received complaints from locals and pointed out that Royal Mail were forced to apologise after delays in delivering postal ballots during the general election.

‘Deliveries being bulked together and squeezed through letterbox’

He told The Courier: “I have been approached by numerous constituents over recent weeks saying that they are either not receiving their post or that it is badly delayed.

“Deliveries are being bulked together with post not arriving for days at a time and then a pile being squeezed through the letter box all at once.

Dundee-based North East MSP Michael Marra.
North East MSP Michael Marra. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“There are concerns that parcels are being prioritised over letters. Of course many letters are urgent, time sensitive and very personal.

“At a recent surgery a constituent told me she has been waiting on the door step day after day in hope of a letter about urgent cancer treatment.

“The lack of reliability in the service has her questioning whether this is delays in the postal service or in our NHS.

Scotland ‘cannot function’ without reliable postal service

“A reliable postal service is important to both our public services and to our economy. We cannot function without it.”

Mr Marra has asked constituents experiencing delays to get in touch.

Royal Mail says that during the festive period it can be logistically necessary to clear parcels first because of the space they take up in delivery offices.

A spokeswoman said: “We have a plan in place to manage any delays, with no mail for residents in Dundee being left more than one day.”

NHS Tayside ‘aware of reports of delays’

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said the health board had been made aware of the reports from Mr Marra’s constituents, but that the majority of appointments six weeks advance – with second class mail meant to arrive within two to three days.

The spokeswoman added: “Any short notice appointment letters are sent 1st class and patients are always telephoned to advise of this type of short notice appointment.”

A text messaging reminder service is also in operation.

NHS Tayside also monitors how many patients do not attend appointment.

“A common reason given by patients as to why they did not attend their appointments is that they did not receive the appointment or did not receive it in time to attend,” it added.

Conversation