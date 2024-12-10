St Johnstone unveil new Taylor Swift-inspired charity third kit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone unveil new Taylor Swift-inspired charity third kit

A local fashion designer has created the strip.

By Eric Nicolson
Fashion designer, Jade Robertson, with St Johnstone's new third kit.
Jade Robertson designed St Johnstone's new third kit. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone will be hoping they have found themselves a pop star supporter, with Taylor Swift the inspiration for their fresh look.

The Perth club approached Glencarse-based fashion company, Little Lies, to come up with a design for their new third kit after worldwide headlines earlier this year when the American singer-songwriter was spotted in one of their dresses.

Taking inspiration from the olive green dress that the global icon wore on a dinner date with friends earlier this year, Jade Robertson was commissioned by the Premiership side to create their latest strip.

Jade herself comes from a Saints-mad family who follow the team across the country and her father, Billy Beatson, even played for them.

Proceeds raised from sales will be split between three charities – Fans Supporting Foodbanks, Air Ambulance and Saints in the Community.

And the hope is that the new black and green kit will appeal to Saintees and Swifties alike.

Adam Webb’s idea

Jade said: “Taylor Swift wore our dress and it went completely viral with media outlets across the world.

“It was not just local or national, but worldwide. We sold a huge amount of the dress at the time and it is continuing to sell well.

Taylor Swift spotted in Little Lies dress with Blake Lively.
Taylor Swift wearing the Little Lies dress with friend Blake Lively. Image: WavyPeter/SplashNews.com

“Adam (Saints owner, Adam Webb) got in touch with us. He loved the story and loved that it had such an impact.

“Being an American owning St Johnstone, he wanted to do something to bring it all together. And I’m always up for a challenge!

“The wider this story can go, the more good we can do. I think that is why we wanted to launch before Christmas.

“Anyone worldwide can buy this strip to help Fans Supporting Foodbanks, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and Saints in the Community.

“We hope it goes as far and as wide as possible and that ‘Swifties’ can also get behind the kit.”

A close-up picture of the new St Johnstone third kit.
The new St Johnstone third kit. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone CEO, Fran Smith, added: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Little Lies to launch our new third kit.

“We are continuing to drive our One Club, One City, One Community message and joining forces with this successful local business is important to us.

“We want to support local and, as always, support good causes. That is exactly what we are doing with this kit and we hope it can be shared as far and as wide as possible.

“The more we manage to sell, the more we can help the charities involved so a massive thank you to everyone who purchases the kit.”

