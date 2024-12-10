St Johnstone unveil new Taylor Swift-inspired charity third kit

St Johnstone will be hoping they have found themselves a pop star supporter, with Taylor Swift the inspiration for their fresh look.

The Perth club approached Glencarse-based fashion company, Little Lies, to come up with a design for their new third kit after worldwide headlines earlier this year when the American singer-songwriter was spotted in one of their dresses.

Taking inspiration from the olive green dress that the global icon wore on a dinner date with friends earlier this year, Jade Robertson was commissioned by the Premiership side to create their latest strip.

Jade herself comes from a Saints-mad family who follow the team across the country and her father, Billy Beatson, even played for them.

Proceeds raised from sales will be split between three charities – Fans Supporting Foodbanks, Air Ambulance and Saints in the Community.

And the hope is that the new black and green kit will appeal to Saintees and Swifties alike.

Adam Webb’s idea

Jade said: “Taylor Swift wore our dress and it went completely viral with media outlets across the world.

“It was not just local or national, but worldwide. We sold a huge amount of the dress at the time and it is continuing to sell well.

“Adam (Saints owner, Adam Webb) got in touch with us. He loved the story and loved that it had such an impact.

“Being an American owning St Johnstone, he wanted to do something to bring it all together. And I’m always up for a challenge!

“The wider this story can go, the more good we can do. I think that is why we wanted to launch before Christmas.

“Anyone worldwide can buy this strip to help Fans Supporting Foodbanks, Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and Saints in the Community.

“We hope it goes as far and as wide as possible and that ‘Swifties’ can also get behind the kit.”

St Johnstone CEO, Fran Smith, added: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Little Lies to launch our new third kit.

“We are continuing to drive our One Club, One City, One Community message and joining forces with this successful local business is important to us.

“We want to support local and, as always, support good causes. That is exactly what we are doing with this kit and we hope it can be shared as far and as wide as possible.

“The more we manage to sell, the more we can help the charities involved so a massive thank you to everyone who purchases the kit.”