Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Taylor Swift designer thanks star as Eras Tour fans snap up THAT green dress again

Little Lies founder Jade Robertson says Taylor Swift has bought eight or nine outfits from her label since the green velvet dress went viral

By Morag Lindsay
Three part image, showing Taylor Swift on stage, Little Liues green velvet dress and Little Lies founder Jade Robertson.
Taylor Swift fans will be able to get their hands on the famous Little Lies dress this weekend, says Jade Robertson.

The founder of a Perthshire fashion label made famous by Taylor Swift is desperately trying to get a thank you message to the star as her Eras Tour arrives in Scotland.

Little Lies became the brand on everyone’s lips when Taylor Swift wore its £58 green velvet dress in January.

The dress sold out overnight as fans rushed to copy their idol.

And now sales are spiking again in advance of Swift’s three concerts at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh this weekend.

Little Lies founder Jade Robertson is also heading to the capital to soak up the atmosphere.

Taylor Swift spotted in Little Lies dress with Blake Lively.
Taylor Swift wearing the Little Lies dress with friend Blake Lively. Image: WavyPeter/SplashNews.com

And she says she’d love to get a message to Taylor Swift to show her gratitude for everything she has done for the Glencarse-based business.

“She’s actually bought eight or nine pieces from us now, which is nice,” said Jade.

“She was photographed wearing another of our slip dresses. You couldn’t see the whole dress this time, just the corner of a shoulder. But we knew it was ours.

“I’m trying to figure out how to get a gift to her hotel, or the venue, just to say thank you.”

Taylor Swift fans can grab their own Little Lies dress

Jade and the Little Lies crew will have a pop-up store in Edinburgh on Friday so Swifties can try on that dress for themselves.

Jade Robertson seated at table with photos of music stars on the wall behind
Jade Robertson says Little Lies has a lot to thank Taylor Swift for. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It will be on the rail in every size from 8-24 at Laura Bond’s piercing and jewellery boutique on Thistle Street.

She has also handmade hundreds of Little Lies friendship bracelets and will be handing them out to fans heading to the Eras Tour gigs at Murrayfield.

“Me and my family have been sat making about 500 of them,” she laughed.

“It’s taken forever.

Taylor Swift in backless gold outfit
Taylor Swift at the 2022 American Music Awards. Image: Shutterstock.

“Unfortunately I didn’t get tickets to the shows,” she added. “But it will be nice to be there and be part of the atmosphere.”

Weekend weather forecast has Taylor Swift fans turning to Little Lies

Jade started Little Lies with her husband -and fellow friendship bracelet-maker – Stuart in her bedroom in 2015.

It now has its headquarters at Glencarse.

Other big-name clients have included Denise Van Outen and Helena Bonham Carter.

But the Taylor Swift effect took Little Lies to a whole new level.

Little Lies co-founder Jade Robertson.
Little Lies co-founder Jade Robertson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The star wore the olive green velvet dress on a dinner date with friends Blake Lively and Zoë Kravitz on January 10.

Within hours of her being photographed it had sold out. And it’s remained a favourite with buyers ever since.

Sales have surged again in recent days. And Jade reckons she might have the good old Scottish weather to thank for the latest boost.

“I think a lot of people have been looking at the forecast for Edinburgh this weekend and thinking ‘well it’s not going to be a scorcher, maybe a long sleeved velvet dress will be better than what I’d planned,” she said.

