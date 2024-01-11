Taylor Swift ‘wears £60 dress designed by Perthshire brand’

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has been spotted wearing a dress thought to have been designed by a Perthshire fashion brand.

The Anti-Hero singer was pictured wearing an olive velvet dress while out in New York on Wednesday with Gossip Girl star Blake Lively.

Online retailer Little Lies has now laid claim to having designed the dress – which it sells for less than £60.

The firm, founded by Jade Robertson and her husband Stuart Robertson, has progressed from being a bedroom start-up to become a national fashion brand.

It started in a shop in Dundee in 2017 and has now moved online, with a base in Glencarse.

Jade believes the dress worn by Swift to be her Sweet Jane Olive Crushed mini dress – which has been produced as part of an exclusive collection for the brand.

The hitmaker was also pictured wearing a thigh-high pair of brown boots, with the outfit completed by a black bag.

🚨| Taylor Swift wearing stunning green dress with snake boots out and about last night! 🐍 pic.twitter.com/S02Z7QtobW — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) January 11, 2024

The olive dress has sold out in all but one size on the Little Lies website.

Jade told The Courier: “I’m really excited about it as it’s such a big moment for a small brand.”

Little Lies has already attracted other big-name buyers including Helena Bonham Carter and Denise van Outen.

More to follow