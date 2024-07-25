Dundee thug jailed for glassing karaoke singer in pub after ‘you’re s***e’ heckle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee thug jailed for glassing karaoke singer in pub after ‘you’re s***e’ heckle

Brian Linn is behind bars after his heckling led to a wild pub rammy in Dundee.

By Ciaran Shanks
Brian Linn
Brian Linn. Image: Twitter.

A karaoke singer was left permanently scarred after being glassed by a heckler during a wild brawl in a Dundee pub.

Brian Linn is behind bars for attacking Kier O’Donoghue after heckling him in the Arctic Bar.

The violent episode was triggered after Linn shouted “you’re s****” while Mr O’Donoghue was singing.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Linn was confronted by the victim, who had a glass thrown at him for his troubles.

The glass missed and fell on the floor and Linn tried to leave the bar at New Inn Entry but was pursued by Mr O’Donoghue.

Linn threw two more glasses from a short distance and his victim began bleeding from the face.

‘Erratic and volatile’

Staff and other patrons pulled the pair apart after they began “rolling about on the floor”.

Police were contacted and Linn was traced on the Hawkhill at about midnight, remonstrating in the middle of the road across from Marco Polo.

His behaviour was described as “erratic and volatile” with the court hearing Linn threatened to rape the children of police officers after being arrested.

Arctic Bar, Dundee
The rammy kicked off in the Arctic Bar, Dundee. Image: Google.

Linn, a prisoner at HMP Perth, previously pled guilty to assaulting Mr O’Donoghue on January 22 2022 by repeatedly throwing glasses at him, throwing a glass that struck him on the head and struggling with him all to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

On the same date, Linn behaved abusively towards police, called them derogatory names and threatening their families with sexual violence.

Linn, formerly of Linton Road in Dundee, appeared for sentencing before Sheriff Paul Brown via video link from prison.

‘Serious matter’

Solicitor Ross Donnelly said alcohol was at the root of his client’s difficulties and said he had sought assistance from addiction services while on remand.

He has been offered labouring work by a friend upon his release from custody.

The lawyer said: “I have always known him to be in employment and it’s perhaps a testament to the grip alcohol had on him in that he lost his employment and was receiving Universal Credit.”

Linn was sentenced to 13 months in prison, backdated to February.

“This is a serious matter and I am of the view there is no appropriate alternative to a custodial sentence,” Sheriff Brown told him.

