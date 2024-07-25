Pedestrian needed knee surgery after Fife car salesman drove into his leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pedestrian needed knee surgery after Fife car salesman drove into his leg

Dino Leone was driving above of the 20mph speed limit on Meldrum Road when he collided with the pedestrian.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dino Leone
Dino Leone.

A Fife car salesman injured a pedestrian when he hit him with his car as he crossed a Kirkcaldy street.

Dino Leone, 40, was driving above the 20mph speed limit on Meldrum Road when he collided with Robert Gardner.

Leone drove on, apparently oblivious to having struck the man.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Mr Gardner suffered a broken ankle, needed surgery for a knee injury, and now relies on a walking stick to aid mobility.

Leone, of Torvean Crescent, Kirkcaldy, appeared in the dock to plead guilty to causing serious injury by driving dangerously in June 2022.

Struck pedestrian’s leg

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court it was around 5pm on June 13 2022 when Mr Gardner checked Meldrum Road was clear before stepping onto it in the direction of Salisbury Street.

He was almost across when he heard a vehicle coming towards him from his left and looked round to see it almost upon him.

The fiscal depute said Leone was driving in excess of the limit and did not see the pedestrian in enough time.

Meldrum Road, Kirkcaldy
Meldrum Road at the junction with Salisbury Street. Image: Google

Ms Smith continued: “The accused therefore struck the back of Mr Gardner’s left leg, causing him to fall to the ground.”

Two other witnesses went to the aid of the pedestrian, who was complaining of severe pain in his knee and both saw Leone continue to drive along the road before turning into Viceroy Street.

They both waited with the man, whose age was not given in court, until an ambulance arrived.

When police arrived, they identified Leone’s vehicle through CCTV at a domestic property and later met him at his home, where he admitted being the driver.

‘Just into the dangerous category’

The fiscal depute said the victim needed knee surgery to insert two metal plates and pins and added: “Since the collision, Mr Gardner states he now has to rely on a walking stick to aid his mobility and he suffers from reduced mobility.”

Leone’s defence lawyer said it was not until later his client realised he had collided with the man.

He suggested the manner of driving was “just into the category of dangerous”.

The lawyer said: “It’s not the case he did not see the man but did not take enough precaution.

“He was perhaps reckless as to just where he was on the road.

“Clearly it’s a serious consequence for the gentleman involved.”

‘Impact’ on employment

He went on: “He is employed in the motor trade.

“He is a car salesman and has been for some time – locally, as I understand.

“Clearly, the loss of licence will have an impact”.

Sheriff James Williamson fined Leone £1,800 and banned him from driving for a year, after which he must pass an extended test of competence.

The prosecution accepted Leone’s not guilty pleas to allegations of failing to stop and failing to report the accident to police.

The court heard Leone has a record which shows a speeding conviction in 2014.

