Pedestrian needed knee surgery after Fife car salesman drove into his leg

A Fife car salesman injured a pedestrian when he hit him with his car as he crossed a Kirkcaldy street.

Dino Leone, 40, was driving above the 20mph speed limit on Meldrum Road when he collided with Robert Gardner.

Leone drove on, apparently oblivious to having struck the man.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Mr Gardner suffered a broken ankle, needed surgery for a knee injury, and now relies on a walking stick to aid mobility.

Leone, of Torvean Crescent, Kirkcaldy, appeared in the dock to plead guilty to causing serious injury by driving dangerously in June 2022.

Struck pedestrian’s leg

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told the court it was around 5pm on June 13 2022 when Mr Gardner checked Meldrum Road was clear before stepping onto it in the direction of Salisbury Street.

He was almost across when he heard a vehicle coming towards him from his left and looked round to see it almost upon him.

The fiscal depute said Leone was driving in excess of the limit and did not see the pedestrian in enough time.

Ms Smith continued: “The accused therefore struck the back of Mr Gardner’s left leg, causing him to fall to the ground.”

Two other witnesses went to the aid of the pedestrian, who was complaining of severe pain in his knee and both saw Leone continue to drive along the road before turning into Viceroy Street.

They both waited with the man, whose age was not given in court, until an ambulance arrived.

When police arrived, they identified Leone’s vehicle through CCTV at a domestic property and later met him at his home, where he admitted being the driver.

‘Just into the dangerous category’

The fiscal depute said the victim needed knee surgery to insert two metal plates and pins and added: “Since the collision, Mr Gardner states he now has to rely on a walking stick to aid his mobility and he suffers from reduced mobility.”

Leone’s defence lawyer said it was not until later his client realised he had collided with the man.

He suggested the manner of driving was “just into the category of dangerous”.

The lawyer said: “It’s not the case he did not see the man but did not take enough precaution.

“He was perhaps reckless as to just where he was on the road.

“Clearly it’s a serious consequence for the gentleman involved.”

‘Impact’ on employment

He went on: “He is employed in the motor trade.

“He is a car salesman and has been for some time – locally, as I understand.

“Clearly, the loss of licence will have an impact”.

Sheriff James Williamson fined Leone £1,800 and banned him from driving for a year, after which he must pass an extended test of competence.

The prosecution accepted Leone’s not guilty pleas to allegations of failing to stop and failing to report the accident to police.

The court heard Leone has a record which shows a speeding conviction in 2014.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.