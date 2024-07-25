Views sought on sentencing guidelines for rape offences in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Views sought on sentencing guidelines for rape offences in Scotland

The consultation by the Scottish Sentencing Council has been welcomed by Rape Crisis Scotland and the Law Society of Scotland.

By Ryan McDougall, PA Scotland
Lady Dorrian
Lady Dorrian, chairwoman of the Scottish Sentencing Council announced the consultation.

A public consultation on sentencing for rape offences has been launched to help ensure current guidelines are fit for purpose.

The Scottish Sentencing Council (SSC), which provides guidelines for criminal penalties in the courts, is asking people of all backgrounds to offer their views in the 12-week consultation, the details of which can be found on its website.

Chairwoman of the council, Lord Justice Clerk Lady Dorrian, said: “All of our guidelines are evidence-based and informed by research and consultation.

“We have engaged with a wide range of organisations and people, including the judiciary, the legal profession, and interest groups.

“We have now reached perhaps the most significant stage yet in the development of these guidelines – our public consultation.

“We want our guidelines to be useful to the courts, court users, and to the public in general.

“It is essential that we get the widest possible range of views to help ensure that these guidelines are fit for purpose.

“I encourage people to take the time to consider and respond to this consultation.

“We appreciate the effort that goes into providing a response, and each one received will be carefully considered before any decisions are made in finalising the guidelines.”

Consultation welcomed

The SSC said sexual offences are an area of public concern and account for a rising number of sentences given in Scottish courts.

It said its guidelines help judges make tough sentencing decisions and they can also help the public better understand those decisions.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland, said: “These will be the first ever sentencing guidelines on rape in Scotland.

“We know how important it is that sentencing in these cases feels fair and transparent.

“We welcome this consultation and want to encourage people to read the draft guidelines and submit their views on what is being proposed.”

Participation encouraged

The guidelines set out some of the factors that can be taken into account in sentencing around the culpability, or level of blame, of the offender and the harm caused to the victim.

They make clear that offences involving the use of violence or threats, an abuse of a position of trust, time spent planning an attack, or severe physical or psychological harm should all be treated more seriously.

The sentencing guidelines provide a matrix which sets out sentencing ranges of imprisonment relating to the seriousness of the offence.

They also include discussion of sentences designed to protect the public in the future.

Stuart Munro, convener of the Law Society of Scotland Criminal Law Committee, said: “This is an important consultation and a welcome opportunity for both members of the legal profession and the public to have input to the development of the sentencing guidelines.

“Sexual offences, including rape, are extremely serious crimes and of significant concern to the public.

“We are pleased to see that the Scottish Sentencing Council is encouraging people to share their views to help ensure that the sentencing guidelines are fit for purpose, in addition to broadening understanding about the decision-making involved in what can be very complex and challenging cases.

“I would encourage all those with an interest in our justice system to contribute to the consultation.”

The deadline for responding to the consultation is October 18.

The draft guidelines can be seen here.

