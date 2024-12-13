V&A Dundee HR manager banned from roads for Fife drink-drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

V&A Dundee HR manager banned from roads for Fife drink-drive

Ailsa Suttie 'made the wrong decision' to drive after drinking in the afternoon, a court heard.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ailsa Suttie
Ailsa Suttie. Image: Facebook

A boss at V&A Dundee has been banned from the roads after being caught drink-driving at a train station.

Ailsa Suttie was seen to be unsteady on her feet as she tried to get into a vehicle at around 12.30am on November 23.

Police were dispatched to Cupar railway station, where the 59-year-old was found to be more than double the legal limit (58mics/ 22).

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Suttie was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and clutching the keys with the ignition still off.

Suttie, of Kirklands Park, Cupar, admitted being the driver and provided a positive alcohol reading.

According to Suttie’s profile on networking site Linkedin, she began working as head of human resources at V&A Dundee in June this year.

‘She made the wrong decision’

Solicitor Julita Blazniak said her client had been on a day out in Edinburgh and had driven to Cupar station with the intention of leaving her car there.

Ms Blazniak said: “She consumed two glasses of red wine and stopped drinking at 4pm.

“Upon her return to the station, she had noticed she left the window in her vehicle open.

“She tried to close it but she couldn’t.

“There was a fault in the vehicle and she walked back home at about 10pm.

“She did her evening routine then remembered about the car window at the station.

“She made the wrong decision to drive (another vehicle) to the train station.

“She fully acknowledges the mistake she has made and has been beating herself up.”

Puzzled sheriff

A puzzled Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith queried: “I am not a forensic scientist or toxicologist but I am struggling to see how she stopped drinking at 4pm and had two glasses, unless they were exceedingly large glasses, how she provided the reading she did hours later.”

Suttie was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £530.

Her ban will be reduced if she completes the drink-drive rehabilitation scheme.

