Mum cleared of Perthshire murder jailed for conning Angus OAPs in fake baby scam

A fake baby fraudster and puppy thief who conned vulnerable and elderly men with “hard luck” tales has been jailed.

Former murder accused Angela Newlands lied about having a child and stole bank cards from her victims in order to pocket hundreds of pounds

The 34-year-old targeted men as old as 85 and also stole eight cockapoo puppies during the crime spree between August 2022 and May this year around Forfar and Kirriemuir.

Mum-of-five Newlands was previously cleared of murdering Annalise Johnstone whose body was found dumped at the Maggie’s Wall witch monument in Dunning in May 2018.

She was cleared of all charges at the High Court in Livingston with Annalise’s brother, Jordan Johnstone, also found not proven by a jury in 2019.

‘Showed romantic interest’ in victim, 85

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Newlands would introduce herself to men, often under fake names in order to try and obtain cash.

She claimed she needed nappies and milk for her bogus baby with one man handing over almost £400.

Newlands told a 56-year-old man she loved him and received £160 from him.

Prosecutor Sam Craib previously detailed how an 85-year-old man was duped by previous offender Newlands.

He said: “The male was in his home address and heard a knock on the door and upon answering it, observed the accused.

“She introduced herself with the surname Mill. The accused asked to use the witness’ phone for help.

“The accused immediately showed a romantic interest and made attempts to hug and kiss him and asked to stay the night.

“The witness asked her to leave and said he would phone her a taxi. He gave the accused £55 for a fare and tip.”

Jumped into ex-cop’s car

Newlands used another pseudonym to con a 74-year-old man out of his bank card and £60 out of a tin before taking a woman’s phone, card and purse from the Forfar Royal British Legion.

A retired police officer, aged 80, would also be targeted by Newlands who climbed into his car while it was stationary at a traffic light.

She took his mobile phone and bank cards and used them to buy more than £50 worth of goods.

Mr Craib revealed how in August 2022, eight puppies that were eight weeks old were stolen by the opportunistic Newlands from dog-breeding kennels.

He said: “The accused is seen on CCTV 200 metres from the locus between the footpaths.

“The owner returned to the address to find all eight puppies were missing. She contacted the police and posted on social media.”

All of the puppies were recovered with the puppies traced in a field, Kirriemuir town centre and behind a fence next to a pub car park.

‘You invented hard luck stories’

Newlands, a prisoner at HMP Grampian, previously admitted a string of theft and fraud charges between August 2022 and May 11 this year.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said: “She is embarrassed and ashamed of her behaviour and she has advised the social worker that the victims were people that she knew.

“She said she did not intend to cause harm to the individuals and I think it’s fair to say the offences are down to her substance misuse.

“At the time, she was in an abusive relationship and her partner was pestering her to keep providing him with money for both of them.”

Sheriff George Way said: “You invented hard luck stories to deceive members of the public and you stole from them, you took defenceless puppies from a breeding kennel and fortunately they were recovered unharmed.

“The social work report speaks to your insight and need to become free of illicit substances through rehabilitation but you have a history of failing to comply with community-based orders.

“That combined with the, frankly, despicable crimes, that makes a custodial sentence inevitable.”

Newlands was jailed for 28 months, reduced from 40 months due to her plea and information in the social work report.

She was also made subject to a supervised release order which will last 12 months.

