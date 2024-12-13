Mum cleared of Perthshire murder jailed for conning Angus OAPs in fake baby scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Mum cleared of Perthshire murder jailed for conning Angus OAPs in fake baby scam

Angela Newlands invented 'hard luck' stories to trick vulnerable and elderly men into giving her cash. She also stole eight cockapoo puppies.

By Jamie Buchan
Angela Newlands at an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.
Angela Newlands at an earlier appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.

A fake baby fraudster and puppy thief who conned vulnerable and elderly men with “hard luck” tales has been jailed.

Former murder accused Angela Newlands lied about having a child and stole bank cards from her victims in order to pocket hundreds of pounds

The 34-year-old targeted men as old as 85 and also stole eight cockapoo puppies during the crime spree between August 2022 and May this year around Forfar and Kirriemuir.

Mum-of-five Newlands was previously cleared of murdering Annalise Johnstone whose body was found dumped at the Maggie’s Wall witch monument in Dunning in May 2018.

She was cleared of all charges at the High Court in Livingston with Annalise’s brother, Jordan Johnstone, also found not proven by a jury in 2019.

‘Showed romantic interest’ in victim, 85

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Newlands would introduce herself to men, often under fake names in order to try and obtain cash.

She claimed she needed nappies and milk for her bogus baby with one man handing over almost £400.

Newlands told a 56-year-old man she loved him and received £160 from him.

Angela Newlands.
Angela Newlands.

Prosecutor Sam Craib previously detailed how an 85-year-old man was duped by previous offender Newlands.

He said: “The male was in his home address and heard a knock on the door and upon answering it, observed the accused.

“She introduced herself with the surname Mill. The accused asked to use the witness’ phone for help.

“The accused immediately showed a romantic interest and made attempts to hug and kiss him and asked to stay the night.

“The witness asked her to leave and said he would phone her a taxi. He gave the accused £55 for a fare and tip.”

Jumped into ex-cop’s car

Newlands used another pseudonym to con a 74-year-old man out of his bank card and £60 out of a tin before taking a woman’s phone, card and purse from the Forfar Royal British Legion.

A retired police officer, aged 80, would also be targeted by Newlands who climbed into his car while it was stationary at a traffic light.

She took his mobile phone and bank cards and used them to buy more than £50 worth of goods.

Mr Craib revealed how in August 2022, eight puppies that were eight weeks old were stolen by the opportunistic Newlands from dog-breeding kennels.

Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee Sheriff Court.

He said: “The accused is seen on CCTV 200 metres from the locus between the footpaths.

“The owner returned to the address to find all eight puppies were missing. She contacted the police and posted on social media.”

All of the puppies were recovered with the puppies traced in a field, Kirriemuir town centre and behind a fence next to a pub car park.

‘You invented hard luck stories’

Newlands, a prisoner at HMP Grampian, previously admitted a string of theft and fraud charges between August 2022 and May 11 this year.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said: “She is embarrassed and ashamed of her behaviour and she has advised the social worker that the victims were people that she knew.

“She said she did not intend to cause harm to the individuals and I think it’s fair to say the offences are down to her substance misuse.

“At the time, she was in an abusive relationship and her partner was pestering her to keep providing him with money for both of them.”

Newlands was cleared of killing Annalise Johnstone

Sheriff George Way said: “You invented hard luck stories to deceive members of the public and you stole from them, you took defenceless puppies from a breeding kennel and fortunately they were recovered unharmed.

“The social work report speaks to your insight and need to become free of illicit substances through rehabilitation but you have a history of failing to comply with community-based orders.

“That combined with the, frankly, despicable crimes, that makes a custodial sentence inevitable.”

Newlands was jailed for 28 months, reduced from 40 months due to her plea and information in the social work report.

She was also made subject to a supervised release order which will last 12 months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

George Low
Social club row leads to Dundee pensioner curfew
Ailsa Suttie
V&A Dundee HR manager banned from roads for Fife drink-drive
Lucian McIvor
'Cupid' stalker jailed for hounding woman in Fife
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'I only move weed'
Daniel Doherty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Predatory priest jailed for 16 months at Kirkcaldy after train assault
Rhys Easton
Fife man kicked toddler and left child outside for 'long periods'
Iain Martin
XL Bully-type dog could be destroyed after attacking woman in her Perthshire home
Josua McKeown and a McDonald's sign
McDonald's worker guilty of sexually assaulting three teens at Perth restaurant
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Cyclist clattered and 101 self-own
Angela MacVicar (left) and Lindsay MacCallum
Charity boss says 'justice' done as court hears funds stolen by Perthshire crook can…