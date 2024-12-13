Wife’s tribute to ‘incredibly witty’ former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer who died after cancer battle

The wife of a former Dundee FC and Carnoustie Panmure footballer has paid tribute to her “incredibly witty” and “lovable” husband.

Dad-of-two Scott Robertson passed away surrounded by his family on Monday at the age of 35.

He had fought acute myeloid leukaemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer, for nearly four years.

Scott was well known in football circles having been a youth player at Dens Park, later spending eight years with Panmure, where he became captain.

Sam – Scott’s wife of 11 years – described her late husband as a “real family man” and her “absolute world”.

Scott Robertson ‘touched the lives of so many people’

She told The Courier: “Scott was approachable, lovable, incredibly witty, and warming to be around.

“He loved his family and friends so much, and really enjoyed spending time at home with our daughters.

“He would often come across as quiet but then he’d just come out with the funniest one-liners, that’s the Scott I’ll remember.

“It’s been heartbreaking reading all the lovely messages this week, he touched the lives of so many people.”

Scott, from Carnoustie, leaves behind two daughters – 10-year-old Ella and five-year-old Harper.

Both Dundee FC and Carnoustie Panmure paid tribute to Scott following his death.

Sam said: “He was a person of many interests – he loved his movies, his music and of course, his football.

“That was such a big part of his life and where he met so many of his friends.

“He always joked that I made him stop after we had our first daughter but it was because he wanted to spend more time at home.”

Sam says that during his cancer battle, the family were told Scott was not going to make it about six times, but he always bounced due to his “unbelievable character”.

Sam, 38, added: “Scott was incredibly brave throughout his treatment despite struggling so much.

“The staff at Ninewells said they’ve never met a patient with as much resilience as Scott.

“He never moaned and didn’t want everyone to know what he was going through – he was incredibly brave.

“I’d like to give a special thanks to the team in Ward 34 including Dr Tauro – who saved Scott’s life at the beginning and became a real friend of his – and nurse Susan Thomson.

“Additionally, Scott’s employer MKM were incredibly supportive of Scott throughout his illness.

“I’ve received so many touching messages which just shows the profound impact Scott had on people.

“I’m so proud of him – he was truly my best friend.”