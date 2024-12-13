Wife’s tribute to ‘incredibly witty’ former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer who died after cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Wife’s tribute to ‘incredibly witty’ former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer who died after cancer battle

Dad-of-two Scott Robertson passed away on Monday, aged 35.

By Andrew Robson
Scott Robertson with wife Sam, and daughters Harper and Ella.
Scott Robertson with wife Sam and daughters Harper and Ella. Image: Sam Robertson

The wife of a former Dundee FC and Carnoustie Panmure footballer has paid tribute to her “incredibly witty” and “lovable” husband.

Dad-of-two Scott Robertson passed away surrounded by his family on Monday at the age of 35.

He had fought acute myeloid leukaemia, an aggressive form of blood cancer, for nearly four years.

Scott was well known in football circles having been a youth player at Dens Park, later spending eight years with Panmure, where he became captain.

Sam – Scott’s wife of 11 years – described her late husband as a “real family man” and her “absolute world”.

Scott Robertson ‘touched the lives of so many people’

She told The Courier: “Scott was approachable, lovable, incredibly witty, and warming to be around.

“He loved his family and friends so much, and really enjoyed spending time at home with our daughters.

“He would often come across as quiet but then he’d just come out with the funniest one-liners, that’s the Scott I’ll remember.

“It’s been heartbreaking reading all the lovely messages this week, he touched the lives of so many people.”

Scott and Sam Robertson.
Sam was Scott’s wife for 11 years. Image: Sam Robertson

Scott, from Carnoustie, leaves behind two daughters – 10-year-old Ella and five-year-old Harper.

Both Dundee FC and Carnoustie Panmure paid tribute to Scott following his death.

Sam said: “He was a person of many interests – he loved his movies, his music and of course, his football.

“That was such a big part of his life and where he met so many of his friends.

“He always joked that I made him stop after we had our first daughter but it was because he wanted to spend more time at home.”

Former Dundee FC youth player Scott Robertson has died
Scott as a youth player with Dundee. Image: David Young

Sam says that during his cancer battle, the family were told Scott was not going to make it about six times, but he always bounced due to his “unbelievable character”.

Sam, 38, added: “Scott was incredibly brave throughout his treatment despite struggling so much.

“The staff at Ninewells said they’ve never met a patient with as much resilience as Scott.

“He never moaned and didn’t want everyone to know what he was going through – he was incredibly brave.

Scott battled cancer for nearly four years before his passing.
Scott battled cancer for nearly four years before his passing. Image: Sam Robertson
Scott Robertson and family
Scott gave up football to spend more time with his family. Image: Sam Robertson

“I’d like to give a special thanks to the team in Ward 34 including Dr Tauro – who saved Scott’s life at the beginning and became a real friend of his – and nurse Susan Thomson.

“Additionally, Scott’s employer MKM were incredibly supportive of Scott throughout his illness.

“I’ve received so many touching messages which just shows the profound impact Scott had on people.

“I’m so proud of him – he was truly my best friend.”

