EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University’s China chief hired during misconduct investigation by previous employer

The University of Dundee hired its China relations chief despite an ongoing misconduct investigation by her previous employer.

Judy Finlay – also known as Zhi Qiu Finlay – joined from Coventry University in July 2021, two months after whistleblower allegations prompted an internal probe at the West Midlands institution.

Ms Finlay resigned before the probe concluded.

Through her lawyer, she denies any wrongdoing and criticised the investigation process.

In documents from May 2021, seen by The Courier, Coventry University’s governance chief tells the individual raising the alarm that “a thorough investigation” is under way.

They also say the Office for Students (OfS), the higher education regulator in England, is aware.

The OfS, which has no remit in Scotland, declined to comment.

Coventry University also declined to comment, citing data protection rules.

Ms Finlay, in charge of East Asia strategic partnerships, accepted a new position in the City of Discovery as head of China projects just weeks after the claims emerged.

China relations chief ‘made Dundee University aware’ of investigation

Her representative this week told The Courier she made the University of Dundee aware of the investigation during the recruitment process.

Ms Finlay’s legal team say she did not resign from Coventry University to prevent the probe from concluding.

In a statement, her lawyer added: “We can further confirm that to the extent that our client was aware of the basis of any investigation, Dundee University would also have been similarly aware.”

She has since been promoted to director status, working closely with vice principal and former Scottish Labour leader Wendy Alexander.

Ms Alexander recently announced she was leaving her post.

The Courier asked Dundee University what knowledge it had of the investigation and what due diligence was carried out.

But the institution refused to answer our questions, with a spokesperson saying: “It is not appropriate for us to comment on individual cases.

“The university takes any allegations of misconduct seriously.”

Ms Finlay holds a crucial role in Dundee University’s global partnerships department and is charged with fostering relations with the global powerhouse and recruiting international students – a task integral to its financial health.

Scottish Government funding policy for home students has made Dundee and other universities reliant on fee-paying international students in order to help fund its activities.

International fees netted the university £73 million in 2022/23 – around 24% of their entire income.

A downturn in recruitment from abroad has been linked to its current £30m deficit.

But the reliance on Chinese students to fund UK universities has been characterised as a national security risk by critics, including former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith.

Human rights group Amnesty International says students from China and Hong Kong are subject to surveillance by Chinese spy agencies while they study abroad.

University chief’s given warning over reliance on China

MI5, the UK’s security service, has warned universities that China is among several hostile foreign states targeting sensitive research.

University bosses were briefed that these states were targeting them to steal technology that can “deliver their authoritarian, military and commercial priorities”.

Dundee is among a handful of institutions which have accepted funding from Chinese companies.

In October last year, it announced a new agreement with Hunan Province Department of Education and Xiangtan University.

Dundee has also held agreements with Harbin Engineering University, which has contributed to developing People’s Liberation Army submarines, undersea weapons and warship projects, and conducts research on nuclear submarines.

The university, braced for job losses, was plunged into deeper crisis last week after the shock resignation of under-fire principal Iain Gillespie.