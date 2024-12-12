EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University’s China chief hired during misconduct investigation by previous employer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University’s China chief hired during misconduct investigation by previous employer

Judy Finlay left Coventry University two months after whistleblower allegations prompted an internal probe.

Judy Finlay, Dundee University's director of China.
Judy Finlay, Dundee University's director of China.
By Alasdair Clark

The University of Dundee hired its China relations chief despite an ongoing misconduct investigation by her previous employer.

Judy Finlay – also known as Zhi Qiu Finlay – joined from Coventry University in July 2021, two months after whistleblower allegations prompted an internal probe at the West Midlands institution.

Ms Finlay resigned before the probe concluded.

Through her lawyer, she denies any wrongdoing and criticised the investigation process.

In documents from May 2021, seen by The Courier, Coventry University’s governance chief tells the individual raising the alarm that “a thorough investigation” is under way.

They also say the Office for Students (OfS), the higher education regulator in England, is aware.

The OfS, which has no remit in Scotland, declined to comment.

Coventry University also declined to comment, citing data protection rules.

Ms Finlay, in charge of East Asia strategic partnerships, accepted a new position in the City of Discovery as head of China projects just weeks after the claims emerged.

China relations chief ‘made Dundee University aware’ of investigation

Her representative this week told The Courier she made the University of Dundee aware of the investigation during the recruitment process.

Ms Finlay’s legal team say she did not resign from Coventry University to prevent the probe from concluding.

In a statement, her lawyer added: “We can further confirm that to the extent that our client was aware of the basis of any investigation, Dundee University would also have been similarly aware.”

She has since been promoted to director status, working closely with vice principal and former Scottish Labour leader Wendy Alexander.

Ms Alexander recently announced she was leaving her post.

Judy Finlay of Dundee University.
Image: LinkedIn

The Courier asked Dundee University what knowledge it had of the investigation and what due diligence was carried out.

But the institution refused to answer our questions, with a spokesperson saying: “It is not appropriate for us to comment on individual cases.

“The university takes any allegations of misconduct seriously.”

Ms Finlay holds a crucial role in Dundee University’s global partnerships department and is charged with fostering relations with the global powerhouse and recruiting international students – a task integral to its financial health.

Scottish Government funding policy for home students has made Dundee and other universities reliant on fee-paying international students in order to help fund its activities.

International fees netted the university £73 million in 2022/23 – around 24% of their entire income.

A downturn in recruitment from abroad has been linked to its current £30m deficit.

But the reliance on Chinese students to fund UK universities has been characterised as a national security risk by critics, including former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith.

Human rights group Amnesty International says students from China and Hong Kong are subject to surveillance by Chinese spy agencies while they study abroad.

University chief’s given warning over reliance on China

MI5, the UK’s security service, has warned universities that China is among several hostile foreign states targeting sensitive research.

University bosses were briefed that these states were targeting them to steal technology that can “deliver their authoritarian, military and commercial priorities”.

Dundee is among a handful of institutions which have accepted funding from Chinese companies.

In October last year, it announced a new agreement with Hunan Province Department of Education and Xiangtan University.

Dundee has also held agreements with Harbin Engineering University, which has contributed to developing People’s Liberation Army submarines, undersea weapons and warship projects, and conducts research on nuclear submarines.

The university, braced for job losses, was plunged into deeper crisis last week after the shock resignation of under-fire principal Iain Gillespie.

