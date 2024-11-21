EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University vice-principal Wendy Alexander to leave job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University vice-principal Wendy Alexander to leave job

The ex-Scottish Labour leader is stepping down a week after the university revealed plans to slash jobs in a financial crisis.

Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander.
Dundee University vice-principal Wendy Alexander is leaving her post. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Wendy Alexander is to leave her senior post as Dundee University’s international vice-principal, The Courier can reveal.

The former Scottish Labour leader is retiring from her lucrative post to take up a senior role with the British Council.

Ms Alexander, 61, was responsible for attracting international students to the institution.

Her decision to depart comes just one week after the university revealed plans for huge job cuts to plug a £30 million black hole.

Bosses said a fall in international students coming from abroad means tough decisions will need to be made.

Ms Alexander was first appointed to her post in 2015.

She helped established new international partnerships for the university in countries including China, Nigeria, and Singapore.

The former Labour politician also helped to quadruple the university’s international income and helped establish its business school.

Dundee University announced plans to slash jobs. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

It’s understood Ms Alexander will formally leave her job at the end of this year.

Financial statements from the last academic year reveal Ms Alexander earned between £190,000 and £199,000.

It means she received a pay rise of at least £20,000 since 2022, when her salary was revealed to be around £170,000.

One student protested the generous pay package by putting up a poster in his window, pointing out some international students were living in hostels.

Two years ago we also revealed Ms Alexander had claimed expenses of more than £12,000 – the most among highest-paid staff.

She had submitted more than 100 expense claims since 2017.

Among those were two taxi trips costing £5, and a £3.58 claim for “subsistance”.

Ms Alexander regularly travelled overseas while in the job, and claimed money for trips to the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

An internal email seen by The Courier reads: “I am sure you will join me in wishing her all the best on her move.

“We will share appropriate succession plans in due course and there will be an opportunity in 2025 to thank Wendy for her outstanding contributions to the life and work of the university.”

Ms Alexander served as Scottish Labour leader from 2007 to 2008, but resigned after breaking rules on declaring donations.

Her younger brother – Douglas Alexander – became a Labour MP again in July and is the party’s minister for trade and economic security.

