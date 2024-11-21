John Swinney blames Labour tax increase for Dundee University job losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

John Swinney blames Labour tax increase for Dundee University job losses

University bosses did not mention the employers national insurance hike when revealing a £30 million black hole.

By Justin Bowie
perth and kinross school strikes
John Swinney sparked a blame game. Image: PA.

John Swinney sparked a blame game over Dundee University’s plans to slash jobs by claiming Labour’s hike on national insurance for employers is responsible.

The first minister insisted his government was continuing to “invest” in the sector when quizzed over the crisis facing higher education.

Dundee University staff members were stunned last week when bosses revealed cuts will have to be made due to a £30 million financial black hole.

Principal Professor Iain Gillespie warned a “reduction in staffing levels” was “inevitable” due to strains facing the institution.

Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie
Iain Gillespie is principal of Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Mr Swinney was asked at First Minister’s Questions today by North East Tory MSP Liam Kerr if he was willing to accept redundancies across the wider sector.

Dundee is not the only Scottish university bracing for cuts.

The SNP leader told MSPs: “What’s not helping our universities just now is the fact that they’re facing a significant increase in employer national insurance contributions.

“That particular policy approach by the UK Government needs to be reversed.”

He added: “I prefer to invest in the university system, which the government does.”

Labour tax changes

Labour’s new policy means the threshold at which employers start paying national insurance will fall from £9,100 to £5,000.

But the controversial policy was not cited by the university as being among the main reasons for its huge budget deficit.

Prof Gillespie said the university had suffered a “significant drop” in recruitment of international students.

That was despite “record numbers” coming to the city from abroad in previous years.

He acknowledged it would be a “difficult period” for the institution.

Earlier this year we revealed Dundee University had scrapped five masters course due to the dwindling student numbers.

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “The first minister needs to get his facts straight.

“The difficult financial situation facing universities across Scotland, including Dundee University, is the result of 15 years of underfunding by the SNP government.

Prof Gillespie said the university will likely still have a deficit of at least £25 million even after cuts are made and staff recruitment is frozen.

We later revealed the university principal’s salary was bumped up to £305,000 just months before he confirmed plans for redundancies.

Prof Gillespie later came under-fire for missing a staff question time event on Monday days after the announcement.

Dundee university said: “The national insurance changes are among a range of rising cost pressures which are contributing to our current financial position but it is not the major one.

“The drop in international student recruitment, for example, is a considerably bigger factor.”

More from Politics

Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University vice-principal Wendy Alexander to leave job
4
John Swinney sparked a blame game. Image: PA.
ALASDAIR CLARK: John Swinney is leading a quiet SNP revolution
Jeremy Clarkson farmer tax protest
Fife MP says 'loud mouth' Jeremy Clarkson drowning out local farmers' death duty worries
18
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
Dundee University principal misses staff question time after announcing job losses
20
John Swinney sparked a blame game. Image: PA.
Ex-Stirling MP Alyn Smith eyes Holyrood comeback
6
Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie
EXCLUSIVE: Anger as Dundee University chief's pay hits £305k months before jobs put at…
9
John Swinney sparked a blame game. Image: PA.
How Unison's 'gamble' put children in the middle of a Perthshire stand-off
John Swinney sparked a blame game. Image: PA.
How Dundonian Stephen Flynn’s election plan caused SNP chaos
9
John Swinney sparked a blame game. Image: PA.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf may have Dundee option in 2026 – but he could…
9
Eljamel victim Jules Rose
Tayside Eljamel campaigners lifts lid on talks with UK government over extradition bid

Conversation