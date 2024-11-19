Dundee University principal misses staff question time after announcing job losses

Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie missed a staff question time event on Monday days after he announced job losses to fill a £30 million budget shortfall.

University managers stepped in to replace Professor Gillespie after an external commitment meant he could not attend the event — known internally as Principal’s Question Time.

But the university’s chief’s non-attendance days after he announced “inevitable” job losses caused disquiet among staff.

The Courier understands interest in attending had been higher than normal, prompting the event to be moved to a larger lecture theatre.

One member of staff said: “We certainly had questions. You would think the principal would have made a special effort to attend this meeting.

“Surely there was little that could have been more important when people are worried for their jobs and future?”

It comes after we revealed Professor Gillespie’s salary had been increased to £305,000 — 82% more than Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

University bosses earn more than Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Financial statement from the last academic year reveal that Wendy Alexander, the university’s vice principal (international), earned between £190,000 and £199,000.

It means the former Scottish Labour leader has received a pay rise of at least £20,000 since 2022, when her salary was revealed to be around £170,000.

The pay rise was agreed at a meeting of Dundee University’s governing body where the challenging financial situation was raised, with a university spokesman saying it was based on performance last academic year.

Salary hikes leave staff angry

But it has prompted anger among staff, who said any cuts to fill the £30 million shortfall should start at the top before livelihoods are put at risk.

Asked about the disappointment that Prof Gillespie did not attend the meeting, a university spokesman said: “The Principal was unable to attend Monday’s session of Principal’s Question Time.

“This was due to a long-standing personal commitment and had been communicated to staff ahead of the event.”

Dundee is not the only university facing a budget crisis, with the University of Edinburgh also announcing potential job losses.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) says Scottish university finances are facing a “perfect storm” as they face higher costs and reduced income from international students.

New commentary from the respected think tank highlights that per-student funding for teaching Scottish students is 22% lower in real terms than in 2013–14.

The recent change to employers’ national insurance contributions will also push up costs for universities, though this is expected to be offset by slower wage growth.