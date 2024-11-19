Dundee University principal misses staff question time after announcing job losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee University principal misses staff question time after announcing job losses

Professor Iain Gillespie was scheduled to take part is a regular "Principal's Question Time" with staff on Monday but pulled out due to a personal commitment.

Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie missed a staff question time event on Monday days after he announced job losses to fill a £30 million budget shortfall.

University managers stepped in to replace Professor Gillespie after an external commitment meant he could not attend the event — known internally as Principal’s Question Time.

But the university’s chief’s non-attendance days after he announced “inevitable” job losses caused disquiet among staff.

The Courier understands interest in attending had been higher than normal, prompting the event to be moved to a larger lecture theatre.

Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie
One member of staff said: “We certainly had questions. You would think the principal would have made a special effort to attend this meeting.

“Surely there was little that could have been more important when people are worried for their jobs and future?”

It comes after we revealed Professor Gillespie’s salary had been increased to £305,000 — 82% more than Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

University bosses earn more than Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Dundee University vice principal Wendy Alexander.
Financial statement from the last academic year reveal that Wendy Alexander, the university’s vice principal (international), earned between £190,000 and £199,000.

It means the former Scottish Labour leader has received a pay rise of at least £20,000 since 2022, when her salary was revealed to be around £170,000.

The pay rise was agreed at a meeting of Dundee University’s governing body where the challenging financial situation was raised, with a university spokesman saying it was based on performance last academic year.

Salary hikes leave staff angry

But it has prompted anger among staff, who said any cuts to fill the £30 million shortfall should start at the top before livelihoods are put at risk.

Asked about the disappointment that Prof Gillespie did not attend the meeting, a university spokesman said: “The Principal was unable to attend Monday’s session of Principal’s Question Time.

“This was due to a long-standing personal commitment and had been communicated to staff ahead of the event.”

Dundee is not the only university facing a budget crisis, with the University of Edinburgh also announcing potential job losses.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) says Scottish university finances are facing a “perfect storm” as they face higher costs and reduced income from international students.

New commentary from the respected think tank highlights that per-student funding for teaching Scottish students is 22% lower in real terms than in 2013–14.

The recent change to employers’ national insurance contributions will also push up costs for universities, though this is expected to be offset by slower wage growth.

Conversation