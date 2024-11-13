Job losses ‘inevitable’ as Dundee University faces £30 million black hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Job losses ‘inevitable’ as Dundee University faces £30 million black hole

Failure to recruit enough fee-paying international students leaves top university struggling to balance the books.

By Paul Malik
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University. Image: Supplied
Professor Iain Gillespie, principal of Dundee University has written to staff warning them of a potential £30 million budget deficit. Image: University of Dundee

Staff at Dundee University have been told job losses are “inevitable” as the award-winning institution faces a massive £30 million black hole in its budget.

Principal Professor Iain Gillespie wrote to staff on Wednesday warning there would be a “reduction in staffing levels” at the university.

He said despite efforts in recent years attracting “record numbers” of fee-paying international students, Dundee University suffered a “significant drop” in recruitment this year.

This, coupled with other outside factors means the institution is facing a budget deficit of between £25m-£30m.

A recruitment freeze, including filling current vacancies, is already in place.

And the university is also having to cut operational expenditure, Professor Gillespie said.

Dundee University employs around 3,000 members of staff and has more than 17,000 students.

The university has an expenditure of around £320m to July 2023, its most recent published accounts show.

Dundee University warns of job losses

One worried staff member told The Courier the warning “came out of the blue”.

“The unions have been taken by complete surprise, this really is a shock,” they said.

“We’re all incredibly worried about what this will mean.

“Things are already running under quite a lot of fiscal constraint.

“Who knows what this will mean for teaching and for our students over the next year.”

Principal warns decisions will not be “easy”

Principal Professor Gillespie warned the coming years would be “difficult” as the university tries to cut its cloth accordingly.

Writing to staff, he said: “While we have done well in recent years to recruit record numbers of international students, a significant drop in recruitment this academic year, combined with other factors, means we are now planning for a significant deficit in this financial year.

“We now have measures in place to reduce our costs including a freeze on recruitment, including on filling vacancies for existing posts and reducing operational expenditure.

Professor Iain Gillespie, Dundee University principal and vice-chancellor. Image: Supplied

“However, even with these measures we could still be looking at a deficit for this financial year in the range of £25-£30m.

“Therefore, we must take further action now to address our financial stability and long-term future.

“Given the profile of our costs, it is inevitable this will mean a reduction in our staffing levels.

“This will be a very difficult period, certainly for this financial year and next.

“We must meet this challenge together as a mutually supportive community.

“The decisions we take will be in the interests of the future health and sustainability of the university but they will not, in many cases, be easy ones.

“I will keep (staff) updated on our progress as we work through this unprecedented set of challenges for our university and the wider higher education sector.”

International fees four times higher

International students pay more than four times as much on fees than UK, with some being charged as much as £23,000 a year to study in Dundee.

Scottish students are the only ones in the UK who do not pay for undergraduate degrees, a long-held SNP Scottish Government policy instigated by former first minister, the late Alex Salmond.

Alex Salmond tuition fees
The late Alex Salmond viewed the scrapping of tuition fees as one of his greatest achievements. Image: Shutterstock

He famously declared “rocks would melt with the sun” before he and his government allowed tuition fees to be imposed on Scottish students.

Students who study at universities in England and Wales have to pay up to £9,535 in undergraduate tuition fees from 2025.

Labour warns further harm of cuts

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra is a former staff member at Dundee University prior to his election to parliament.

He said: “The university is the city and the region’s most vital institution.

“A deficit of this scale will be of huge concern to staff, students and the wider community.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Dundee is not alone in this unfolding funding crisis with jobs being cut across the country in higher education, as a broken funding model has left institutions over exposed to volatile international recruitment markets for students.

“The SNP government have not increased the rate paid to universities for 15 years.

“No business or public service can sustain that kind of pressure indefinitely.

“I know that the university management will be doing all they can to reduce the inevitable pain of these terrible cuts.”

More from Business

Colin Ramsay of Ramsay World Travel. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Ramsay World Travel celebrates 40 years
One of the giant Nutella dispensers in operation. Image: DC Thomson/Supplied
Nutella deal for Fife firm will see giant dispensers sold across UK
Dea McGill
Inside story of how Dundee Waterfront darling Brassica and restaurant owner's £20k swindle unravelled
7
Stephen Thompson inside an Eddy's Food Station outlet. Image: Stewart Attwood
Stephen Thompson: Inside business failure that led to bankruptcy for ex-Dundee United chief
Paul Smith, director of Apex Acoustics, at his premises in Dundee. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson
Dundee sound engineer on 30 years as Apex Acoustics boss
Michael Murrie, Green Thumb. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee entrepreneur on how varied career path led to boss of lawn care franchise
Finlay Adams, 25, of Cupar was recently crowned Scottish Novice Champion just two years after joining Quinn's Boxing Club - but first he had to give up his unhealthy lifestyle, Image: Rowan Bibby/DC Thomson
How Quinn's Boxing Club in Fife is helping young people overcome their fears and…
Ceramic Tile Warehouse in Kirkcaldy, which has closed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Job losses as Kirkcaldy's Ceramic Tile Warehouse closes suddenly
Someone working with a calculator and laptop to work out tax.
Everything you need to know about the inheritance tax changes
Staff on the Magnum production line in Kirkcaldy. Image: Chris Watt Photography
Christmas expectation sees 30,000 litres of whisky cream bottled in Fife

Conversation