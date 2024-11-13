Simo Valakari reveals Benji Kimpioka contract latest and describes ‘clear understanding’ of St Johnstone recruitment needs

St Johnstone have made their first move to get star striker, Benji Kimpioka, tied up on a new contract.

Head coach, Simo Valakari, has confirmed that he wants the former Sunderland attacker to stay at McDiarmid Park beyond the end of his current deal, which runs out in May.

And the Perth club are seeking to establish the thoughts of Kimpioka and his agent on the subject.

The Swede was signed by Craig Levein in January.

His form was erratic after arriving from AIK but he has started the 2024/25 season with a bang and his goal against St Mirren was his 10th of the campaign.

“January is not that far away and, as always, there will be interest in him,” said Valakari.

“We need to see what we’re going to do as well – that’s why we’ve tried to reach his agent and talk.

“That’s where the situation is at right now.

“We would like to get it sorted, of course, because when it comes to January it’s busy.

“That’s what we have been talking about inside and it’s clear what we want to do.

“We will also have to ask Benji if he wants to stay here because that’s important.

“We will always try to find solutions.”

Recruitment plans

January recruitment will be crucial to Saints’ hopes of staying in the Premiership.

And Valakari revealed that the club’s new owners have grasped the need for changes behind the scenes in how they approach the next window and all those that follow.

“We have been talking with the owners about plans for recruitment,” he said.

“That is the most important thing we are doing away from the pitch at the moment.

“We are working hard.

“We need to know which way we want to take this team and take this club.

“We are using different analytics, we are using the numbers and are trying to find players who are suitable for the budget and our way of playing.

“Gus (MacPherson) is spending hours and hours trying to fix things, speaking to agents and trying to put things in place.

“So we are working on it.

“Sir Alex Ferguson said the most difficult part of football is recruitment and it’s something we have to get right.

“It’s never easy but it’s easier when we have a clear understanding of what kind of players we want and what budget we have.

“We have that now so we can get on with things.

“At first the picture was blurry but now it’s clear.

“The owners want to be proactive and they understand where they want to take the club.

“I am very happy with that.”

Modernising the club

Valakari has put an instant stamp on the first team’s playing style and he has also made his mark behind the scenes at McDiarmid.

“Inside the club we have already been looking at how to change other things,” the Finn explained.

“Making breakfast for the players, making the gym better, getting supplements for the players.

“It all seems like basic things that other clubs have had for a long time, but we haven’t had them.

“We need to start somewhere and take these steps.”