Simo Valakari reveals Benji Kimpioka contract latest and describes ‘clear understanding’ of St Johnstone recruitment needs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari reveals Benji Kimpioka contract latest and describes ‘clear understanding’ of St Johnstone recruitment needs

The former Swedish under-21 international is Saints' top scorer.

By Eric Nicolson
Benji Kimpioka gets off the team bus before a game.
St Johnstone striker, Benji Kimpioka. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have made their first move to get star striker, Benji Kimpioka, tied up on a new contract.

Head coach, Simo Valakari, has confirmed that he wants the former Sunderland attacker to stay at McDiarmid Park beyond the end of his current deal, which runs out in May.

And the Perth club are seeking to establish the thoughts of Kimpioka and his agent on the subject.

The Swede was signed by Craig Levein in January.

His form was erratic after arriving from AIK but he has started the 2024/25 season with a bang and his goal against St Mirren was his 10th of the campaign.

“January is not that far away and, as always, there will be interest in him,” said Valakari.

“We need to see what we’re going to do as well – that’s why we’ve tried to reach his agent and talk.

Benji Kimpioka celebrates with Nicky Clark after scoring against St Mirren.
Benji Kimpioka celebrates his last goal. Image: SNS.

“That’s where the situation is at right now.

“We would like to get it sorted, of course, because when it comes to January it’s busy.

“That’s what we have been talking about inside and it’s clear what we want to do.

“We will also have to ask Benji if he wants to stay here because that’s important.

“We will always try to find solutions.”

Recruitment plans

January recruitment will be crucial to Saints’ hopes of staying in the Premiership.

And Valakari revealed that the club’s new owners have grasped the need for changes behind the scenes in how they approach the next window and all those that follow.

“We have been talking with the owners about plans for recruitment,” he said.

“That is the most important thing we are doing away from the pitch at the moment.

“We are working hard.

“We need to know which way we want to take this team and take this club.

“We are using different analytics, we are using the numbers and are trying to find players who are suitable for the budget and our way of playing.

“Gus (MacPherson) is spending hours and hours trying to fix things, speaking to agents and trying to put things in place.

Simo Valakari in the main stand at Ibrox with Gus MacPherson.
Simo Valakari and Gus MacPherson are working on January recruitment business. Image: SNS.

“So we are working on it.

“Sir Alex Ferguson said the most difficult part of football is recruitment and it’s something we have to get right.

“It’s never easy but it’s easier when we have a clear understanding of what kind of players we want and what budget we have.

“We have that now so we can get on with things.

“At first the picture was blurry but now it’s clear.

“The owners want to be proactive and they understand where they want to take the club.

“I am very happy with that.”

Modernising the club

Valakari has put an instant stamp on the first team’s playing style and he has also made his mark behind the scenes at McDiarmid.

“Inside the club we have already been looking at how to change other things,” the Finn explained.

“Making breakfast for the players, making the gym better, getting supplements for the players.

“It all seems like basic things that other clubs have had for a long time, but we haven’t had them.

“We need to start somewhere and take these steps.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Scott Brown watching his Ayr United team lose to East Kilbride.
St Johnstone fans revel in Ayr United crisis after Scott Brown link to Perth…
St Johnstone defender, David Keltjens, on the pitch at Ibrox before Saints played Rangers.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari issues fringe player challenge as David Keltjens' absence is…
Ryan McGowan.
EXCLUSIVE: Ryan McGowan lifts lid on shock St Johnstone departure
St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu watches a game from the stand.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Uche Ikpeazu JANUARY return target
St Johnstone's Graham Carey at Fir Park before the game against Motherwell.
Graham Carey: St Johnstone players need to 'man-up'
St Johnstone players at full-time against Motherwell.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Simo Valakari sees unvarnished reality of situation he…
Simo Valakari on the touchline at Fir Park.
Simo Valakari: St Johnstone were 'soft' in defeat to Motherwell and only have themselves…
St Johnstone defender, Bozo Mikulic.
Bozo Mikulic says actions will speak louder than words if he's going to be…
St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh.
Simo Valakari explains how St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh can get over 'bump in…
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari claps on the sideline.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals mindset ahead of Motherwell return and makes 'big…

Conversation