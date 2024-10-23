St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka reveals Sunderland contract lesson

St Johnstone striker, Benji Kimpioka, learned an important lesson from his time with Sunderland.

And it will mean the Perth forward won’t let contract uncertainty distract him from his main priority – playing well and scoring for the McDiarmid Park club.

The former Swedish under-21 international, who is now on nine goals for the season after his weekend double against Ross County, is into the last year of his current deal at Saints.

Agreeing fresh terms with Kimpioka is likely to be a big off-field priority before the January transfer window opens.

The 24-year-old was involved in a long stand-off with Sunderland a few years ago, missing out on pre-season while his future was being resolved.

Kimpioka, though, believes he is older and wiser now.

“I was young,” he said. “Every player has probably been there.

“The contract thing came up and there was everything with agents etc etc.

“That was the first time for me and I remember I put too much focus into that and it affected me in my training and then it started affecting my game-time.

“Everything that has happened in the past, I am grateful for it because I can learn from it.

“And make sure that I do the right things in the future.

“There were a lot of things that happened that shouldn’t have happened.

“And it’s no one else’s fault because I let that get to me. I should’ve been focusing on football.”

‘Happy right now’

Kimpioka added: “I take experience from before.

“When I start thinking about things that are out of my control, I start to lose focus on things that I should be thinking on.

“The only thing I’m thinking about is giving my all for this team, for the fans and making sure we are in a place we want to be in the table.

“I am happy right now. When football is your life, you are happiest when you play as much as possible.

“So when I’m playing football I am the happiest. It’s what I am doing now so I am hoping that continues.”