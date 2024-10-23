St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka reveals Sunderland contract lesson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka reveals Sunderland contract lesson

The Perth forward's current deal runs out in the summer.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone striker, Benji Kimpioka.
St Johnstone striker, Benji Kimpioka. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone striker, Benji Kimpioka, learned an important lesson from his time with Sunderland.

And it will mean the Perth forward won’t let contract uncertainty distract him from his main priority – playing well and scoring for the McDiarmid Park club.

The former Swedish under-21 international, who is now on nine goals for the season after his weekend double against Ross County, is into the last year of his current deal at Saints.

Agreeing fresh terms with Kimpioka is likely to be a big off-field priority before the January transfer window opens.

The 24-year-old was involved in a long stand-off with Sunderland a few years ago, missing out on pre-season while his future was being resolved.

Kimpioka, though, believes he is older and wiser now.

“I was young,” he said. “Every player has probably been there.

“The contract thing came up and there was everything with agents etc etc.

“That was the first time for me and I remember I put too much focus into that and it affected me in my training and then it started affecting my game-time.

Benji Kimpioka.
Benji Kimpioka broke through at Sunderland. Image: Shutterstock.

“Everything that has happened in the past, I am grateful for it because I can learn from it.

“And make sure that I do the right things in the future.

“There were a lot of things that happened that shouldn’t have happened.

“And it’s no one else’s fault because I let that get to me. I should’ve been focusing on football.”

‘Happy right now’

Kimpioka added: “I take experience from before.

“When I start thinking about things that are out of my control, I start to lose focus on things that I should be thinking on.

“The only thing I’m thinking about is giving my all for this team, for the fans and making sure we are in a place we want to be in the table.

Benji Kimpioka celebrates his second goal.
Benji Kimpioka celebrates his second goal. Image: SNS.

“I am happy right now. When football is your life, you are happiest when you play as much as possible.

“So when I’m playing football I am the happiest. It’s what I am doing now so I am hoping that continues.”

